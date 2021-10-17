6 Luxury Pens That Will Give Your Desk an Instant Upgrade

There are quite a few options when it comes to quality pens. First, you'll want to decide if you'd prefer a ballpoint, rollerball, or fountain pen. Fountain pens are particularly luxurious and require a bit more skill and precision, since they feature fine metal nibs, while ballpoint and rollerball pens are thought of as daily-use writing utensils. Brands like Smythson and Montblanc have been making elegant pens with the best materials for years, so they're both one-stop shops for different types of pens, although you can also find several quality stylos on Amazon that get the job done, and they have the customer reviews to prove it.