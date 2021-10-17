6 Luxury Pens That Will Give Your Desk an Instant Upgrade
If you're in the market for an elegant, well-made writing pen to add to your own desk or to gift to a loved one, we have you covered. We've rounded up some of our favorite pens from shopper-loved brands like Waterman, Montblanc, and Smythson in a variety of styles, so whether you're looking for a simple, sleek ballpoint pen or a luxe, personalized fountain pen, we've found the perfect pick for you.
There are quite a few options when it comes to quality pens. First, you'll want to decide if you'd prefer a ballpoint, rollerball, or fountain pen. Fountain pens are particularly luxurious and require a bit more skill and precision, since they feature fine metal nibs, while ballpoint and rollerball pens are thought of as daily-use writing utensils. Brands like Smythson and Montblanc have been making elegant pens with the best materials for years, so they're both one-stop shops for different types of pens, although you can also find several quality stylos on Amazon that get the job done, and they have the customer reviews to prove it.
Keep reading for our top luxury writing pen picks.
Dayspring Pens PersonalizedWaterman Pen
This customizable pen features a statement-making glossy black finish and gold-plated accents. You can personalize it with up to 30 characters in three fonts, making it an excellent gift. It also receives rave reviews online, with users touting it's impressive look and feel.
To buy: amazon.com, $140
Montblanc Pix Black Ballpoint Pen
This pen from Montblanc was designed with inspiration from the Bauhaus architecture movement, with a black resin barrel and cap and platinum-coated clip. It's simple yet elegant, and you can add a complimentary engraving on the pen for an extra touch of style.
To buy: montblanc.com, $245
Smythson Viceroy Ballpoint Pen
It doesn't get more luxurious than this ballpoint pen from Smythson. Each pen is handmade in in England from solid silver and comes in a sturdy case, making it something you'll be happy to display on your desk or in your folio. Smythson offers a variety of high-quality pens, so if rollerball or fountain is more your style, you can find it on the brand's website.
To buy: smythson.com, $545
Montblanc Meisterstück Platinum-coated LeGrand Rollerball Pen
For those interested in rollerball pens, this option from Montblanc is sure to impress with its smooth writing style and beautiful appearance. It's made with deep black precious resin and platinum-coated details, and you can also shop gold- and rose gold-plated variations.
To buy: montblanc.com, $555
Lamy 2000 Fountain Pen
If you're looking for a fountain pen, this version from Lamy with an extra-fine nib is worth trying out. It offers a sleek, modern look and Amazon reviewers compliment how smooth it writes.
To buy: amazon.com, $200
Waterman Expert Fountain Pen
Another quality fountain pen, the Waterman Expert Fountain Pen offers a more classic look and feel with a glossy black lacquered body and gold-plated trim and clip. Reviewers remark that this pen writes both "flawlessly and smoothly."
To buy: amazon.com, $63 (originally $168)