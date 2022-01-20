8 Luxury Pajama Sets That Will Make You Feel Like You're Staying at Your Favorite Resort
A good pair of pajamas might not technically help you get a better night's sleep, but it certainly doesn't hurt to feel comfortable and luxurious. We found eight pairs of beautiful luxe PJs, including silky sets in stunning patterns and unbelievably soft pairs that you'll want to wear all day long. We headed to some of our favorite brands, like Summersalt, Eberjey, and Skims for classic sets, while we went to Sleeper and Olivia Von Halle for ultra-luxurious pajamas that will immediately transport you to your favorite resort suite, even if you're staying at home.
Keep reading for some of our favorite luxury pajamas, all of which are available to shop online.
Sleeper Party Pajamas
It doesn't get more luxe than this chic two-piece set maybe from silky soft crepe de chine. But the standout feature is clearly the PJs' playful feather cuffs on the pants, giving true meaning to the term "party pajamas." The set is available in seven colors and patterns and runs in sizes XS to 3XL.
To buy: the-sleeper.com, $290
Skims Rib Pajamas
If supreme softness is what you're after, check out this buttery smooth ribbed pair of pajamas from Skims, which is made from a breezy, stretchy blend of modal and spandex. The PJs come with a button-up collared top and wide leg elastic waist pants that come in nine colors, including several rich neutrals. They're also size-inclusive, running from XXS to XL, and 2X to 4X in plus sizing.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $118
Eberjey Gisele Short Pajamas
If you're a hot sleeper or prefer the look of short sets, this pick from Eberjey will give you the best of both worlds. The set comes with a long sleeve button-up top and shorts, both made from the brand's ultra-soft signature blend of modal and spandex. Eberjey also has a wide variety of pajamas available at Nordstrom, so no matter what type of cozy sleepwear you're looking for, you'll likely find it here.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $115
Desmond & Dempsey Bocas Printed Cotton-voile Pajama Set
Why not have a little fun with your sleepwear, especially when it comes to patterns. Desmond & Dempsey makes 100 percent cotton PJs in a variety of gorgeous colors and prints, including this rich purple with a palm leaf print.
To buy: net-a-porter.com, $150
Ninety Percent + Net Sustain Striped Tencel Lyocell Pajama Set
These pink and white striped pajamas offer a classic look that will be sure to make you feel like you're staying in a luxury hotel suite. Made from a sustainable blend of Tencel and Lyocell, this set is soft and breathable, making it comfortable for year-round wear.
To buy: net-a-porter.com, $175
Olivia Von Halle Lila Printed Silk-satin Pajama Set
These cloud-printed pajamas are just begging to send you off into a deep sleep. They're made from 100 percent silk, so there's no doubt they'll feel luxurious on your skin, and the combination of the gorgeous color and pattern is an added bonus. And if this pattern doesn't strike your fancy, the brand also offers a wide variety of other beautiful prints.
To buy: net-a-porter.com, $595
Lunya Washable Silk Set
Silk is an obvious luxury when it comes to sleepwear, although Lunya's washable silk PJs and loungewear make the material far more accessible to add to your daily (and nightly) wardrobe. This set includes a drapey tank and shorts with an elastic waistband, available in 10 colors. These pajamas are another size-inclusive pick, since they're available in sizes XS through 2XL.
To buy: lunya.co, $178
Summersalt The Cloud 9 Silky PJ Set
Summersalt may be best known for its stylish, flattering, and size-inclusive swimwear made from sustainable materials, so it's no surprise that the brand also makes stellar sleepwear. This pajama set includes a collarless button-up top and flared pants with an elastic waistband, making them both beautiful and comfortable. Choose between 14 unique patterns in sizes XS to 2XL. And at $95 for a set, you may just want to add more than one pair to your collection.
To buy: summersalt.com, $95
