Best Overall: Parachute Classic Bathrobe

Why We Love It: Parachute, big on size inclusivity, makes this robe in eight sizes.

What to Consider: It may be a bit tight in the shoulder area for some shoppers.

This ultra-cozy Turkish cotton bathrobe from Parachute will make you feel like you're blissing out at a five-star hotel spa every time you put it on. Its luxuriously soft feel coupled with a just-right weight and below-the-knee hemline provides royalty-level pampering and comfort, while a large pocket on either side keeps things practical. Designed with a sturdy waist tie and plush shawl collar, the robe is so lavish you may actually prefer it to your hotel's robes when you're on vacation. One of our favorite things about the robe is that it's loomed in Turkey with 450 grams of 100 percent long-staple cotton per square meter — but we also love that it comes in eight sizes, ranging from petite to plus size. Order it in one of five calming hues, including blush pink, mineral blue, and stone gray.

Material: Cotton | Sizes: XS to 3X | Care instructions: Machine wash on cool, tumble dry on low, use wool dryer balls instead of dryer sheets