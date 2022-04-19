The Best Luxury Bathrobes for Spa-Quality Comfort
There's nothing quite like slipping into a soft and cozy bathrobe in your hotel room after a long day of travel. Nothing except for wearing those ultra-luxurious hotel robes at home, that is. When researching the best hotel-quality bathrobes you can buy for your home, we evaluated robes for their level of comfort, style, durability, and versatility.
Our favorite luxury bathrobe, Parachute's Classic Bathrobe, has everything you'd ever want from a robe: it's super soft thanks to a Turkish cotton weave, it hits just below the knee, and it's absorbent. Looking for something longer, warmer, or more plush? Check out the list below for a few other robes we love.
- Best Overall: Parachute Classic Bathrobe at Parachute
- Best Short: Ugg Lorie Terry Short Robe at Nordstrom
- Best Long: Boca Terry Microfiber Bathrobe With Plush Lining at Amazon
- Best Customizable: Chambers Hydrocotton Robe at Williams Sonoma
- Best Unisex: Monarch/Cypress Chamois Microfiber Shawl Collar Robe at Amazon
- Best for Men: Hanro Night & Day Knit Robe at Amazon
- Best Authentic: Westin Spa Robe at Amazon
- Best Waffle Knit: Serena & Lily St. Helena Robe at Serena & Lily
- Best Splurge: Versace 'I love Baroque' Logo-jacquared Cotton Bathrobe at Matches Fashion
- Best Budget: Richie House Plush Fleece Bathrobe at Amazon
- Best Velour: Marriott Terry Velour Robe at Amazon

Best Overall: Parachute Classic Bathrobe
Why We Love It: Parachute, big on size inclusivity, makes this robe in eight sizes.
What to Consider: It may be a bit tight in the shoulder area for some shoppers.
This ultra-cozy Turkish cotton bathrobe from Parachute will make you feel like you're blissing out at a five-star hotel spa every time you put it on. Its luxuriously soft feel coupled with a just-right weight and below-the-knee hemline provides royalty-level pampering and comfort, while a large pocket on either side keeps things practical. Designed with a sturdy waist tie and plush shawl collar, the robe is so lavish you may actually prefer it to your hotel's robes when you're on vacation. One of our favorite things about the robe is that it's loomed in Turkey with 450 grams of 100 percent long-staple cotton per square meter — but we also love that it comes in eight sizes, ranging from petite to plus size. Order it in one of five calming hues, including blush pink, mineral blue, and stone gray.
Material: Cotton | Sizes: XS to 3X | Care instructions: Machine wash on cool, tumble dry on low, use wool dryer balls instead of dryer sheets
Best Short: Ugg Lorie Terry Short Robe
Why We Love It: Its absorbent material makes it the perfect after-shower robe.
What to Consider: It may shrink a bit after washing.
Made from a super soft cotton terry knit, this short, breezy Ugg robe is perfect for lounging around the house. Along with two front pockets that are spacious enough to hold essentials like your phone and headphones, the plush bathrobe comes in two colors and three sizes. Because it's crafted with soft towel-like material, you can throw this on right out of the shower to soak up excess water on your body or in your hair. It's worth noting the robe runs slightly large, but that only provides an extra-cozy vibe.
Material: Cotton | Sizes: XS/S to XL/XXL | Care instructions: Machine wash, tumble dry
Best Long: Boca Terry Microfiber Bathrobe With Plush Lining
Why We Love It: The exterior is satiny to the touch, but the interior is a water-absorbent terry cloth.
What to Consider: It's heavy.
This bathrobe has a plush, roll-up collar and cuffs, and it comes in nine shades. The robe features a soft and cuddly microfiber material on the outside, while the inside is lined with absorbent terry cloth, meaning you can wear it straight out of the shower or hot tub. It also features two front pockets, a tie at the waist, and a sturdy hanger loop for easy storage. It's essentially a replica of your favorite hotel, spa, or cruise robe — it's just a little longer and cozier.
Material: Polyester, nylon | Sizes: S to 4XL | Care instructions: Machine wash on cold, tumble dry on low
Best Customizable: Chambers Hydrocotton Robe
Why We Love It: It dries super quickly.
What to Consider: It's slightly stiffer than other options.
Wrap yourself into this luxe, lightweight robe after a long bath, and you'll never want to wear anything else ever again. Made from ultra-soft Turkish cotton, the fluffy bathrobe is designed to fall below the knee, and it has two roomy pockets on the front. It features classic piping along the collar, and it can be monogrammed for an additional $15 per letter. Though the robe comes only in white, monograms and piping are available in 12 colors, and lettering can be done in over a dozen fonts.
Material: Cotton | Sizes: S to L | Care instructions: Machine wash, tumble dry
Best Unisex: Monarch/Cypress Chamois Microfiber Shawl Collar Robe
Why We Love It: The polyester inner lining is so cozy, you might just want to sleep in this robe.
What to Consider: It's designed with shoulder pads, which give it a more structured look up top.
Favored by four- and five-star hotels worldwide, this unisex chamois microfiber hotel robe is lightweight and wrinkle-resistant. Along with a drawstring closure, it features rolled cuffs, a fluffy collar, two front pockets, and one breast pocket. There are ten colors to choose from, including mocha and periwinkle, and sizes range from XS to XXL. The robes are all 50-inches long and are made with a cozy polyester microfiber material.
Material: Polyester | Sizes: XS to XXL | Care instructions: Machine wash, tumble dry
Best for Men: Hanro Night & Day Knit Robe
Why We Love It: The soft fabric makes it versatile enough to wear straight out of the shower or around the house on lazy days.
What to Consider: It's extremely lightweight, so it's best for warmer months.
Hanro, a 137-year-old brand founded in Switzerland, is known for its high-quality fabrics and attention to detail when it comes to tailoring its luxury bathrobes. That craftsmanship certainly shows in this luxurious cotton men's style. Not only is it incredibly soft, but it's also outfitted with two frontal pockets, a subtle waist tie, and a stylish rolled collar. And because of its specialized design, it gives each wearer an attractive, athletic silhouette.
Material: Cotton | Sizes: S to XXL | Care instructions: Machine wash, tumble dry
Best Authentic: Westin Spa Robe
Why We Love It: It's the same robe available at actual Westin hotels, so you truly feel like you're on vacation.
What to Consider: It's only available in one size, so it may not fit every shopper.
If you fell in love with the robe in your room on your last Westin stay, good news: You can purchase the exact robe for home. The hotel chain's lightweight microfiber bathrobe is soft, absorbent, and perfect for recreating vacation memories. The one-size-fits-most robe features two roomy front pockets, a tie-waist closure, and Westin's signature logo on the left sleeve. In addition to being ultra-cozy, the robe is super absorbent and quick-drying.
Material: Microfiber | Sizes: One size | Care instructions: Machine wash, tumble dry
Best Waffle Knit: Serena & Lily St. Helena Robe
Why We Love It: It's lightweight enough to wear in the summer, but thick enough to keep you warm in cooler weather, too.
What to Consider: It may shrink after washing.
The Serena & Lily team drew inspiration from their favorite spas for this ankle-length waffle-knit robe rendered in 100 percent Turkish cotton. While the exterior of the robe features popular waffle-style fabric, the interior and collar are lined with absorbent terry cloth, which makes it perfect for after-shower pampering or curling up for a cozy nap. The soft robe dries quickly and boasts two pockets, a snug waist tie, and a collar loop to easily hang it up.
Material: Cotton | Sizes: S to XL | Care instructions: Machine wash, tumble dry
Best Splurge: Versace 'I love Baroque' Logo-jacquared Cotton Bathrobe
Why We Love It: It couldn't be softer, and the black and gold baroque print is both unique and timeless.
What to Consider: There are no single-color options.
This ultra luxe robe can be found in both Palazzo Versace hotels in Dubai and Australia — but it can also be found in your bathroom. The jacquard bathrobe is crafted from absorbent cotton and features the Versace's signature Medusa logo, so everyone will know you take your relaxation seriously. The robe is handmade in Italy, and it comes in three different colors. The thick waist-tie is detachable, and the front patch pockets are super roomy.
Material: Cotton | Sizes: S to XL | Care instructions: Machine wash, tumble dry
Best Budget: Richie House Plush Fleece Bathrobe
Why We Love It: It's available in 42 different styles.
What to Consider: It's long and heavy, so it's not great for summer.
You're sure to become a fast fan of this warm and cozy fleece robe by Richie House. The belted bathrobe features two spacious front pockets and fuzzy accents on the cuffs and collar for comfort. The full-length robe is super soft against the skin and warm enough to snuggle in on chilly nights at home. It's so luxurious, you'd never guess it's a budget pick. The robe is available in both hooded and non-hooded styles, and it comes in over 20 colors and prints.
Material: Polyester | Sizes: S to XL | Care instructions: Machine wash, tumble dry
Best Velour: Marriott Terry Velour Robe
Why We Love It: It rivals fleece robes in comfort, but it absorbs water like a towel.
What to Consider: It's only available in one size, so it might not work for everyone.
You don't have to check into a Marriott hotel to enjoy their fluffy cotton hotel robes. This comfy pick is made from a cozy terry velour fabric and features two deep front pockets, a sturdy waist tie, and a hook loop on the back of the collar. It's quite absorbent, but thanks to its velour construction, it's softer than the average terry cloth robe.
Material: Cotton | Sizes: One size | Care instructions: Machine wash, tumble dry
Tips for Buying Bathrobes
Consider Temperature
When shopping for a new bathrobe, keep in mind robes come in all different materials, lengths, and thicknesses. That's why it's a good idea to consider the temperature or season you'll be wearing your robe in. Plushy fleece robes certainly feel great to the touch, but if you're planning to wear the robe in higher temperatures, it'll surely have you sweating in no time. Similarly, short robes and robes made of silky fabrics may look cute, but don't expect them to provide much warmth in the winter or in an overly air conditioned hotel room.
Think About Water Absorbency
If you're searching for a robe to wear after a shower or bath, it's nice to have something absorbent to eliminate the need for a towel. But the truth is, not all robes are designed to suck up excess shower water. If you're looking for something absorbent, stick to terry robes and skip materials like satin, fleece, and anything thin and stretchy.
Prioritize Comfort
Is your main objective getting cozy? If so, look for a robe that makes you feel good. If your weakness is an ultra-plush blanket, pick a robe made of soft fleece — it'll keep you warm and it'll be comfy enough to nap in. On the other hand, if comfort to you is a lightweight robe that won't weigh you down, opt for airy waffle knit styles and polyester robes that breathe. No matter what your preference, though, make sure you're buying something that actually fits. The last thing you want is a too-tight bathrobe when you're trying to relax.
Frequently Asked Questions
How often should I wash my bathrobe?
If you wear your robe every day, throw it in with your weekly laundry load. If you only wear it occasionally, stick to washing it every three to four wears.
What bathrobe material is best?
This depends on your personal preference and how you use your robe. If you wear your robe primarily as an after-shower garb, you can't go wrong with terry cloth. For comfort, materials like thick fleece or ultra-soft Turkish or Egyptian cotton are must-haves. Still, some people prefer a waffle weave for its versatility and similar feel to robes found at hotels and spas.
Why Trust Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure writers are shopping and travel experts, so they've lounged in their fair share of hotel, cruise, and spa robes. Based on their personal experience and research, authors Dobrina Zhekova, and Hillary Maglin rounded up the best bathrobes for comfort, style, durability, and water absorption — and they're just as luxurious as the ones you wore on your last vacation.
