Turn Your Bedroom Into a Luxury Hotel Room With These Vacation-worthy Pillows

It's an odd phenomenon — despite having fewer obligations than ever, many of us have found ourselves feeling surprisingly sleepy and rundown in the era of coronavirus. But with feelings of anxiety and stress at a global high, it's really no wonder we've been so tired. Luckily, that's nothing a luxury, hotel-quality pillow can't solve.

Think about it for a moment. Have you been sleeping on the same flimsy, lackluster pillow for as long as you can remember? If the answer is yes, it may be time to change things up. Even if your favorite pillow isn't a bad one, per se, it's unlikely it stands up to the pillows offered at high-end hotels that have that exceptional ability to sweep you off to dreamland. We've rounded up a few of our favorite luxury pillows that you can buy right now. They'll give you all the hotel vibes — and a better night's sleep, too.

Beckham Hotel Collection Luxury Gel Pillow

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

With over 17,000 user reviews and counting, this pillow is a hard one to pass up — especially when it's so reasonably priced. Beckham's hotel-worthy pillow is stuffed to perfection with plush, gel-filled fibers to ensure each night is the coziest night ever.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 for set of two

Casper Sleep Pillow

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Odds are, you've heard of the Casper Sleep Pillow — and there's a good reason for that. The pillow's innovative design allows for cooling airflow and extra support, while its clump-resistant technology keeps it forever fluffy.

SensorPEDIC Classic Contour Memory Foam Pillow

Image zoom Courtesy of Wayfair

Memory foam tends to be a favorite among light sleepers, and SensorPEDIC's take on the plush material is a standout. Not only are the hypoallergenic pillows ideal for all sleep positions, but for $56, you can snag a set of two.

To buy: wayfair.com, $56 for set of two

Matouk 'Valletto' 400 Thread Count 3-chamber Pillow

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

There's luxury, and then there's Matouk-level luxury. This 400-thread count option is filled with the finest down feathers and encased in ultra-smooth cotton sateen. You won't find a pillow much softer than this — or more reminiscent of your favorite hotel room.

Honeydew 'Scrumptious' Side Sleeper Pillow with Cooling Memory Foam

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Being able to comfortably sleep in the position you choose is crucial for a good night's rest. If you're a notorious side sleeper, this pillow from comfort brand Honeydew is sure to hit the spot. The pillow uses cooling copper-infused memory foam and precise curvature for the ultimate comfy sleep every time.

Cozsinoor Luxury Down Alternative Pillow

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Looking for a deal? No problem — luxury hotel-worthy slumber can be yours for just $32 with this impressive option from Cozsinoor. Not only is the pillow affordable and super-soft, but thanks to the use of down alternative filling, it's also eco-friendly.

To buy: amazon.com, $32 for set of two