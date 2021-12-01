Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The season of holiday gifting — and shopping — is upon us. And if you're making a list, checking it twice, and scouting the best luxury gifts for the 2021 season, we've got plenty of suggestions. From tech gifts travelers will love (think: the latest Leica camera and a truly out-of-this-world telescope) to couture investment pieces that are built to last (peacoats, handbags, and leather boots — the trifecta), we've found the 33 best luxury gifts to buy this season. After a challenging holiday season last year, the celebrations in 2021 promise to be that much bigger and brighter, and what better to celebrate than with the perfect gift for each of your loved ones?

Jean Paul Gualtier La Belle Eau de Parfum and Le Male Eau de Parfum

Bottles of Le Belle and Le Male perfume fragrances Credit: Courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier

In a sleek, feminine bottle and an ultra-mod pale green canister, Jean Paul Gualtier's La Belle Eau de Parfum has sultry notes of amber and vanilla. It is the type of perfume that makes a statement and leaves you wanting more — perfect for the strong woman in your life.

Le Male is Jean Paul Gaultier's men's fragrance, with notes of mint, lavender, and vanilla. The sailor-inspired scent is subtle yet sensual and makes for a great luxury stocking stuffer for a boyfriend or husband.

Brother Veilles Lauryn Boot

Brother Veilles Boot Credit: Courtesy of Brother Vellies



A Brother Veilles boot is a wardrobe essential this year for high-fashion shoppers keeping up with the must-own brands. And these leather ivory boots are nothing short of iconic, not to mention perhaps the most in-demand footwear trend of the last few months.

Death & Co.'s "Welcome Home"

Death & Co Welcome Home-A Cocktail Recipe Book Credit: Courtesy of Amazon



From independent cocktail house Death & Co., known for their outposts in LA, NYC, and Denver, Welcome Home is a luxe-yet-accessible mixology book that encourages the reader to bring elevated cocktails into their at-home routine. It's not only the perfect book for the craft cocktail lover in your life, it makes for extremely sleek decor — you might have noticed the Death & Co. cocktail books displayed in Trulia staging photos. Bring that energy into your home this holiday season.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6 Pro Credit: Courtesy of Google



Google's latest in the Pixel series has what's probably the world's best smartphone camera, with built-in astrophotography and high-end effects that can make anyone's travel shots look fit for the cover of Travel + Leisure. The battery actually lasts all day and wireless charging ensures this device is always travel-ready. Google's built-in assistant helps translate foreign words and phrases, another plus for anyone finally getting back to overseas travel in 2022.

To buy: From $899, google.com

Bridgewater Chocolate Assortment

Bridgewater 108-piece assortment Credit: Courtesy of Bridgewater Chocolate

Bridgewater Chocolate, a favorite among celebrities and chocolate fanatics alike (there's more crossover there than you'd think), is a Connecticut-based chocolatier creating absolutely gorgeous arrangements. Perfect to trot out at a family gathering, bring as a gift to a holiday party, or give to your favorite chocoholic.

Vince Classic Coat

Vince Classic Coat Credit: Courtesy of Vince

Holiday gifting is a great time to give a wardrobe staple or an investment piece the receiver will have for years to come. This coat is exactly that — a piece your loved one will get great wear out of. It comes in multiple colors, but the camel is classic.

Balmain Jacquard Bag

Balmain Tote Credit: Courtesy Balmain

This bicolor jacquard bag is the enviable tote of the season, from the gold Balmain emblem to the perfectly soft fabric that holds its shape beautifully. The leather accents give the entire piece even more fashion gravitas — and it can be carried over-the-shoulder, in hand, or crossbody.



To buy: $1,550, balmain.com

Hobnail Cast Iron Tea Pot

Hobnail Cast Iron Tea Pot Credit: Courtesy of Tavern Shops At The Inn At Little Washington



In a year where restaurants still very much need our support, why not shop for your favorite kitchenware at a local restaurant (or one you're excited to get back to). The Inn at Little Washington, home to a three-Michelin-star restaurant, is selling its eclectic line of kitchen accoutrements this year, like this luxe teapot.



To buy: $175, theinnatlittlewashington.com



Alaïa Ribbed Wool Cashmere Cardigan

Alaia Ribbed Wool Cashmere Cardi Credit: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter



This wool, cashmere cardigan is the perfect holiday gift because they'll wear it all season long. Extra credit for those who write "THIS is an Alaïa" in the card, à la Cher Horowitz.

Four Seasons' Cashmere Throw

Four Seasons Cashmere Throw Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons

Four Seasons has a phenomenal home line — aptly named Four Seasons At Home — for the hotel and home decor lover in your life. If you're keen on giving the gift of hygge (who isn't, really?), you can't go wrong with this buttery soft cashmere throw.

Louis Vuitton City Guide Box Set

Louis Vuitton New City Guides Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

There is no luxury travel gift more classic than these Louis Vuitton city guides. The 15-guide set features gorgeous colors and illustrations of Sydney, Berlin, Los Angeles, and other global fashion destinations.



To buy: $740, louisvuitton.com

Givenchy G Link Choker

Givenchy Holiday choker Credit: Courtesy of Givenchy

Holiday jewelry, anyone? The chain-chokers are extremely on trend these days and work for any gender, whether it's worn with a turtleneck sweater or a low v-neck dress. The G Link is delicate while still making a (fashion) statement.

Tom Ford Padlock Velvet Sandals

Tom Ford Padlock embellished velvet sandal Credit: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

Is there anything more holiday-chic than a pair of red velvet shoes? We think not. These Tom Ford sandals, embellished with a gold padlock and a gold heel, are the perfect occasion shoes to give in December. The made-in-Italy flats pair perfectly with a black cocktail dress or pant suit.



To buy: $1,150, net-a-porter.com

Diptyque Set of Three Holiday-edition Candles

Diptyque Set Of Three Small Scented Holiday-edition Candles Credit: Courtesy of Diptyque

Diptyque's holiday candles hone in on three perfect December scents: pine tree, snowflake, and holiday pastry. The designs are gorgeous on each of the three candles, with real gold flecks covering the glass exteriors.

Vessel Golf Bag

Vessel Player III Stand Golf Bag Credit: Courtesy of Vessel Bags

For the golf lover in your life — who perhaps has a trip to a sunny golf resort in their future — a Vessel bag is a perfect choice. The built-to-last bag made of tour-grade synthetic leather comes with strategic pockets and a rotator stand.

Halfdays Carson Bib Ski Pant

Carson Bib Ski Wear Credit: Courtesy of Halfdays

Halfdays is the 'it girl' outerwear of ski season. Their sets — like the Aston jacket and the Alessandra pant in their new spritz color — look incredible on the slopes, as does their fitted Carson bib. Choose the bib in olive and pair it with a black underlayer as a chic outfit for the ski girl in your life.

Hermès Concours Tie

Hermes Concours Hippique Tie Credit: Courtesy of Hermes

Hermès staples go well beyond scarves. Their twillies are in high demand, as are their cashmere scarves. But Hermès does luxury men's accessories extremely well, too. Get the gentleman in your life an exceptional, silk Hermès tie — for him to save for a special occasion.

Dior La Mini D Watch

Dior La Mini D Watch Credit: Courtesy of Dior



This isn't just a timeless accessory — it's an heirloom piece. The crown is set in diamonds, the bracelet is Milanese mesh, and the grey-tinted mother-of-pearl face is perfectly sophisticated.



To buy: $5,300, dior.com

Tiffany & Co. New Vine Victoria Earrings

Tiffany New Vine Victoria Earrings Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.



If diamonds are a girl's best friend, then the recipient of these is destined to be BFFs with these earrings. Subtle rose gold points, offset by clusters of diamonds, make for an absolutely stunning presentation. She'll never want to take them off.

Brunello Cucinelli Leather Gloves

Brunello Cucinelli Shearling-Lined Leather Gloves w/ Monili Loop Credit: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus



These Brunello Cucinelli gloves are as sleek and luxurious as they are soft and warm. The shearling-lined leather gloves would go perfectly with the Vince coat on our luxury shopping list, if you're looking to curate a full-on winter outfit for someone special.

Tom Dixon Stone Serve Board

Tom Dixon Stone Serve Board Credit: Courtesy of Tom Dixon



Tom Dixon glassware and kitchen accoutrements are classique, much like this stone serve board. If you give it as a gift the night before you host company, it'll make the perfect palette for your artistic charcuterie board.



To buy: $110, tomdixon.com

Vince Cashmere Pullover

Textured Rib Quarter Zip Wool & Cashmere Pullover Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom



Spoilers: men like cashmere, too. Vince has rolled out some gorgeous cashmere sweaters for the season, and we're fans of this zip-up, which can be worn over a t-shirt or a collared shirt.



To buy: $525, nordstrom.com

Valmont Cosmetics Primary Pomade

Valmont Primary Pomade

Looking for a stocking stuffer? It doesn't get any better — or more luxe — than Valmont Cosmetics. Their primary pomade is the perfect winter cream, going on thick but seeping in right away to soothe skin and leave it looking revived and youthful.



To buy: $275, lamaisonvalmont.com

Riedel Amadeo Wine Decanter

Williams Sonoma Riedel Amadeo Wine Decanter Credit: Courtesy of Williams Sonoma



Whether you're visiting friends or relatives who just moved into a new home, or you're just looking to round out your collection after buying a wine fridge mid-lockdown, a Riedel decanter is a classic. You can't go wrong with this brand — it's what the vino pros swear by.



To buy: $525, williams-sonoma.com

Fulton Fish Market Caviar Gift Set

Fulton Fish Market Caviar Gift Set Credit: Courtesy of Fulton Fish Market



A set of caviar isn't so much a gift under a tree as it is a perfect kick-off to a holiday celebration. Surprise your group with it, or order the caviar gift set ahead of time. With the spread from Fulton Fish Market, everything you need — blinis, creme fraîche — is right in the box.

Olivia von Halle Pajamas

Olivia Von Halle Lila Floral-Print Silk-Satin Pajama Set Credit: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

Why not take the Christmas jammies tradition and kick it up a notch? These Olivia von Halle PJs on Net-a-Porter are lovely silk satin, with mother-of-pearl buttons and beautiful, alluring flowers.

Clase Azul Tequila Gold

Clase Azul Tequila Gold Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul

Who says the bottle of expensive liquor you give out around the holidays has to be aged scotch? Clase Azul, a Mexico-based tequila company, offers limited-edition bottles that most in-the-know tequila drinkers can't wait to get their hands on. And their Clase Azul Gold is still available through select purveyors.



To buy: $681, caskers.com



Doyle Collection Sidecar Glasses

Doyle Collection Sidecar Glasses Credit: Courtesy of Doyle Collection

Doyle Collection recently launched a shop where fans of the brand can shop their china and glassware, among other fixtures of the five-star hotels. These sidecar coupe glasses — which fall somewhere between a coupe and a Nick and Nora — are embellished with a gold rim, perfect for the cocktail enthusiast in your life.

Ray-Ban "Stories" Wayfarers

Ray Ban Stories | Wayfarer Credit: Courtesy of Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban Wayfarers are already iconic, but these ones have quite the upgrade. They're Ray-Ban's first generation of smart sunglasses, Ray-Ban "Stories," allowing you to capture and create content with your "wearable tech" — perfect for the on-the-go traveler and creative.



To buy: $329, rayban.com

Rudsak Masora Ski Jacket

Masora Women's Fitted Down Ski Jacket Credit: Courtesy of Rudsak

Rudsak has a nearly unbeatable collection of new coats this season, but the standout is this gorgeous houndstooth down jacket, which brings haute couture to the slopes. The fitted, down jacket is belted to accentuate your figure, and the hood and collar are both dramatic and functional.



To buy: $645, rudsak.com

Leica M10 Rangefinder

Leica M10 Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Leica's M10 Digital Rangefinder packs an adventurous and high-resolution punch into a beautiful, compact, and well-crafted frame. In addition to the black chrome camera, this package comes with corel photo software and a flex tripod, among other accessories. Overall, Leica's M10 is trusted by some of the best travel photographers, and there's no better stamp of approval in our books.

Cuyana Classic Leather Tote

Cuyana Burgundy Tote Credit: Courtesy of Cuyana

Cuyana is a favorite amongst travelers thanks to its super-functional and long-lasting bags, made with beautiful Italian leather. Their classic tote, made at a woman-owned factory in Turkey, is simple and sleek — the perfect bag to bring to the office every day as we return to work.



Vaonis Hyperia Telescope

Vaonis Hyperia Telescope Credit: Courtesy of Vaonis