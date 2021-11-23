6 Luxury Advent Calendars From Brands Like Tiffany & Co. Perfect for Holiday Gifting

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The latest crop of ultra-luxurious advent calendars has truly raised the holiday gifting bar. From full-size bottles of cult beauty favorites to decadent chocolates and even diamonds, we've rounded up the six best luxury advent calendars to purchase this year.

Tiffany & Co. Holiday Advent Calendar

Close up of the Tiffany & Co. Holiday Advent Calendar Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

This exceptional advent calendar from Tiffany & Co. is a work of art. The 4-foot tall oak cabinet features a masterpiece from artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, "Equals Pi*." Basquiat's work was recently featured in Tiffany & Co.'s About Love campaign with Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and now you can take a piece home with you. Inside this beautiful cabinet, there are 24 blue boxes with Tiffany jewelry and keepsakes. The calendar goes for a cool $150,000, and Tiffany & Co. will donate $250,000 of calendar sales to Free Arts NYC, a non-profit organization in New York focused on art programming for children from underserved communities. Naturally, this can't be purchased online, so book a private appointment at your nearest Tiffany boutique.

Susanne Kaufmann Advent Calendar

Susanne Kaufmann Advent Calendar Credit: Courtesy of Susanne Kaufmann

We love Susanne Kaufmann's approach to beauty, which magnifies the power of nature and local flora in Austria. This advent calendar curates her best natural formulas, and each product comes in the brand's signature glass packaging. There are several full-size products, including her famed Hyaluron Serum that will hydrate parched winter skin, the Eye Cream Line T, Eye Rescue Stick, lip balm, and the Alkali Salt Deacidifying soak. The travel-size products are everything they'll need for their next trip — and a fun way to explore new products. The calendar has a cheery black-and-white pattern adorning the box, and the interior is a festive shade of red.



To buy: $586, susannekaufmann.com

Lark & Berry Charms Box Advent Calendar

Lark & Berry Charms Box Advent Calendar Credit: Courtesy of Lark & Berry

Show your love with this exceptional advent calendar jewelry box from Lark & Berry. It features 12 days of precious diamond charms. Each golden charm is inspired by the important symbols on Earth in different cultures, including a cross, peace sign, hand of Fatima, and an entrancing eye. There are also pieces that look to the skies above, such as a shooting star, planet, moon, and sun. The collection mixes white and gold charms. The charms are detachable and can be worn on huggie earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. To minimize waste, each $6,831 calendar is made to order.

Valmont Cosmetics Celebration in Wonderland

Valmont Celebration in Wonderland Credit: Courtesy of Valmont

Swiss skincare brand Valmont Cosmetics curated some of its best products in this beautiful 12-day advent calendar. The $350 calendar includes several full-size products, including the covetable Prime Renewing Pack. This cream mask is one of the brand's best-selling products, and for good reason. It helps minimize wrinkles and refresh the skin in just a few minutes. There are two other masks — the eye stress-relieving mask and the oxygen pack — and other fantastic product minis. There's also a coveted fragrance from its Collectione Privata, Lady Code.

La Maison du Chocolat Advent Calendar

La Maison du Chocolat Advent Calendar Credit: Courtesy of La Maison du Chocolat

This advent calendar from La Maison du Chocolat does double duty. Instead of the typical box, it is actually shaped like a tree ornament. There are 24 delicious chocolates inside, including two new recipes: a dark chocolate ganache from Sao Tome and a praline with almond paste, fig, and cinnamon. Once you've eaten all of the treats inside the $75 calendar, you can hang it or use it as a centerpiece. We love this unique — and delicious — take on a classic advent calendar.

Net-A-Porter Beauty Advent Calendar

Net-A-Porter Beauty Advent Calendar Credit: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter