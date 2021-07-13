Shoppers Say These Cooling Bed Sheets Are 'the Best They've Ever Owned' — and Prices Start at $27
Calling all hot sleepers — if you're tossing and turning throughout the night, opting for bamboo sheets just may be the solution. The quick-drying, temperature-regulating material wicks away moisture while you sleep and feels cooling against the skin. While some bamboo sheets cost upwards of $100, Amazon carries affordable options on par with pricer sets, like the LuxClub Bamboo Sheets. Nearly 70,000 shoppers gave them a five-star rating — and prices begin at just $27.
The six-piece set includes a fitted sheet that can fit mattresses up to 18-inches deep, alongside a flat sheet and four matching pillowcases. Made from a hypoallergenic bamboo viscose-microfiber blend, the bedding can even accommodate those with tough allergies; the wrinkle-free material ensures dust never gets trapped within the fabric. What's more, the entire set can handle repeated runs through the washer and dryer without pilling, threading, thinning, or losing its softness.
Not only are the sheets available in sizes twin to California king, but right now shoppers can have their pick from all 40 shades for up to 39 percent off. Discounts vary across color selection and size, but you'll find most options are up for grabs at steal-worthy prices.
To buy: $27–$41 (originally $44–$67); amazon.com
And if the praise spilling out of the reviews section is any indication of their quality level, you may want to grab several sets while they're on sale. Many fans claim they are easily "the best sheets they've ever owned," while one reviewer with a self-professed "Princess and the Pea Syndrome" has been sleeping soundly throughout the night since adding these to their bed.
"Over the years I have been in pursuit of the perfect sheets," wrote one shopper. "I tried Egyptian cotton, Peruvian cotton, Pima cotton. My search is over because these sheets feel and look great. Unlike cotton, they don't wrinkle and they are smooth and cool to the touch. I am in my 50's, so staying cool at night is a must. I will definitely purchase these again."
"I really like these sheets. If I knew they existed I would have purchased them sooner," said another. "I have a high bed frame, a pillow top mattress, and a memory foam topper that is 4-inches thick. I could never get queen sheets fitted on my bed properly. But now I finally found some sheets to nicely make my bed. They don't rise up, etc. I will be purchasing some other colors as well."
Combat the summertime heat with the help of the LuxClub Bamboo Bed Sheets. Head to Amazon to snag the cooling savior for as little as $27 while they're on sale.