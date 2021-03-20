These ultra-cozy slipper socks are ideal house shoes (and I've tried quite a few). They provide traction and don't slip and slide when I walk around, and they're so comfortable with their body temperature-regulating wool blend. I never get too hot and I'm certainly no longer chilly. The best part? Once I'm done wearing them during the day, I pop them in the freezer bag they come with and chill them overnight — they're good as new in the morning and I save on laundromat fees.