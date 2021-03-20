At Travel + Leisure, we're dedicated to helping you find the absolute best products to meet your needs on the road and at home. The T+L Top Picks seal is awarded to items our editors have determined to be the best buys in their category.
As a shopping editor at Travel + Leisure, I've tested a number of travel products, from comfy shoes to portable chargers. While keeping up with new travel-friendly technology can be its own rat race, I've found the search for truly comfortable clothing that's actually attractive to be an even bigger feat, especially in the age of online shopping.
As someone who has been known to wear high heels in snow storms, I'm very much a person who cares about clothing as a form of self-expression. During the pandemic, I've found myself losing that outlet and spending my days in my boyfriend's sweatpants. Turns out, Ashley Merrill, founder and CEO of Lunya, developed her brand of easy-to-care-for and absolutely gorgeous loungewear because she was in the same situation (and outfit): her partner's oversized sweats.
I stumbled across Lunya during a search for washable silk clothing. What I didn't expect to find was an entire label dedicated to loungewear I'd actually want to be caught in by Seamless delivery, a sudden drop-in by my boyfriend, or myself as I catch glimpses in the mirror.
I've been living in Lunya for the past month, specifically the Washable Silk Robe in Energized Pink (which truly does kick-start my day the second I throw it on) and the Chunky Wool Slipper Socks in the goes-with-everything Ginger hue. To buy: lunya.com, $248
These ultra-cozy slipper socks are ideal house shoes (and I've tried quite a few). They provide traction and don't slip and slide when I walk around, and they're so comfortable with their body temperature-regulating wool blend. I never get too hot and I'm certainly no longer chilly. The best part? Once I'm done wearing them during the day, I pop them in the freezer bag they come with and chill them overnight — they're good as new in the morning and I save on laundromat fees.
To buy: lunya.com, $98
Lunya is known for its washable silk collection, however, which is as impressive as the name suggests. I've been able to hand wash my Washable Silk Robe in my bathtub, send it out for wash-and-fold, and try washing it myself in a friend's washer/dryer set-up (did I mention I live in NYC?). I prefer not to machine dry my clothes in general, but this silk robe stood up to the high heat the machine and I accidentally gave it.
To buy: lunya.com, $248
I love Lunya because it makes dressing well at home possible for anyone who values high-quality clothing and style but doesn't want to be dry cleaning their loungewear every week. Not to mention their range of materials, from organic Pima cotton to cotton and silk blends, is unparalleled by any other loungewear brand I've found with such beautiful designs.
Scroll on to shop my own personal wishlist from Lunya while I cross my fingers none of it sells out faster than it already has.
To buy: lunya.com, $198
To buy: lunya.com, $218
To buy: lunya.com, $159
To buy: lunya.com, $168
To buy: lunya.com, $148
To buy: lunya.com, $398
Kendall Cornish is an e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure. She's never lived anywhere longer than three years, but currently resides in Brooklyn with her cat and beloved Dyson vacuum. You can follow her on Instagram at @kendall.cornish.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.