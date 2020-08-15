Lululemon Is Holding a Virtual Half Marathon — With a Activewear Collection to Match

The 2020 SeaWheeze Collection is full of bold, bright versions of your favorite Lululemon products, from tanks to windbreakers to leggings. It includes items you can wear for the rest of the summer, like breezy tanks and tees, as well as pieces you'll be excited to wear this fall, such as this stylish windbreaker. There's even a take on one of this season's most popular bag trends — the belt bag. And onnce you've selected your new stylish activewear, you can sign up for the SeaWheeze Virtual Half Marathon or 10K and get to running in the month of August.