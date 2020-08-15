Lululemon Is Holding a Virtual Half Marathon — With a Activewear Collection to Match

Lululemon has long been a go-to brand for both performance activewear and comfy athleisure, so we're always on the lookout for the brand's latest launch. If your familiarity with Lululemon starts and ends with its signature leggings (we don't blame you, they're a wardrobe staple), you might not know that the Vancouver-based brand holds an annual fitness-themed festival called SeaWheeze that includes a half marathon, yoga, music, and more. This year, the in-person festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Lululemon is still holding a virtual half marathon, as well as launching a limited-edition SeaWheeze collection of clothing and accessories.
Related: More essentials for runners
The 2020 SeaWheeze Collection is full of bold, bright versions of your favorite Lululemon products, from tanks to windbreakers to leggings. It includes items you can wear for the rest of the summer, like breezy tanks and tees, as well as pieces you'll be excited to wear this fall, such as this stylish windbreaker. There's even a take on one of this season's most popular bag trends — the belt bag. And onnce you've selected your new stylish activewear, you can sign up for the SeaWheeze Virtual Half Marathon or 10K and get to running in the month of August.
Keep reading for our favorite picks from the collection. And if you see something you like, you'll probably want to act fast, since styles are already selling out and the launch is limited-edition.
To buy: lululemon.com, $118
To buy: lululemon.com, $78
To buy: lululemon.com, $68
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.