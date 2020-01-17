This Bright Puffer Backpack by Lululemon x ROKSANDA is Packable, Reflective, and Bound to Sell-out

Image zoom Courtesy of Lululemon

The second drop of Lululemon's collaboration with Serbian fashion label ROKSANDA is everything we couldn't get enough of the first time. ROKSANDA's ripe color palette and feminine shapes and Lululemon's practicality-first vision came together in October to create an unprecedented function-meets-fashion line, which included the now sold-out 4-in-1 packable coat.

This time around, the collection has been tweaked to suit nearly every kind of city-dwelling commuter and jetsetter. The new range places an obvious emphasis on the effectiveness of layering — each piece working with the next to lend to optimal warmth, coolness, movement, comfort, or whatever you prefer to feel most while trekking from point A to B.

To buy: lululemon.com, $198

The Face Forward Backpack is an absolute highlight of the collection. Straight away, its juicy hues and puffer design make it attractive and trendy — an instant aesthetic win. But it's the design of this bag that makes us want to take it everywhere: work, vacation, and everywhere in-between.

Complete with compartments for your reusable water bottle, laptop, and phone, all easily accessible to the wearer, this backpack will make going through TSA security a breeze. The fold-over style makes pick-pocketing a non-issue. Additionally, the cords are reflective, so walking to your hotel at night after a day of sightseeing is much safer with this bag in tow.

While the Face Forward Backpack does come in Fools Gold, a vibrant mustard, it also comes in Black with teal reflective rope accents.

