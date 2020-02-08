This 3-in-1 Jacket Is Waterproof, Packable, and the Only One I’ve Been Wearing for Weeks

Image zoom Courtesy of Lululemon

Lululemon's "Travel Suit" collaboration with Robert Geller dropped just this week, but I've been waiting to talk about the 3-in-1, waterproof, and packable jacket in the collection for nearly a month. I've never had a more reliable jacket in my life, much less one that I'm excited to pack and even show off.

The Take The Moment Parka is unisex, so it looks fantastic over athletic wear or athleisure and adds an edge to any other outfit. The waterproof outer shell, which is a beautiful and versatile washed camouflage print, is lined with a detachable indigo lightweight puffer vest. Both the outer shell and the vest have detachable hoods, so I would argue this piece can be worn more than just three ways.

To buy: lululemon.com, $598

Easily disassembled and designed especially for city commuters, the Take The Moment Parka is the ultimate on-the-go jacket. It can be shoved into a bag as a "just in case" layer and emerge unscathed and unwrinkled the second it starts to unexpectedly rain or get a little windy. Packing this jacket requires no thought, much less the concern often derived from having to pack for winter trips or cold-weather destinations. It's an ideal layering piece — so pack it along with a few turtlenecks and you're good to go.

As part of the Lululemon x Robert Geller collection, the Take The Moment Parka pairs seamlessly with the other "Travel Suit" pieces, proving the jacket's versatility. I can pop it on on my way to the gym in the morning, wear it to work, then pair it with tall black heels, a turtleneck, and gold jewelry to wear out for the evening.

Most days, I don't even need a purse. The parka has two large pockets on the front with hidden media pockets, so without the jacket looking or even feeling bulky, I'm able to carry my phone, keys, wallet, and a lip balm or two on my person. No fuss.

