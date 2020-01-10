This Packable Down Jacket Will Keep You Warm Without Taking up Extra Luggage Space

Image zoom Courtesy of Lululemon

Planning a trip to a cold-weather destination, but don't love the idea of lugging around a heavy jacket? Enter: The lightweight Pack It Down Long Jacket from Lululemon, which will keep you warm without adding bulk to your wardrobe or luggage.

This jacket is made with Lululemon's Glyde fabric, which is both wind- and water-resistant. Plus, the 700 fill-power goose down will keep you toasty without weighing you down. Another convenient detail: The hood can be removed to fit your needs. There are also two front slip pockets that can fit a smartphone. And depending on whether you prefer a neutral hue or a pop of color, you can choose from black and deep red.

Arguably the most exciting thing about this jacket, however, is that it makes packing a breeze, since it folds up and fits into a compact drawstring bag. For destinations with frequent weather changes, this feature will help you be prepared for whatever comes your way while still packing light.

And while a long coat is a sensible option for maximum warmth, a short style with the same technology is also available.

