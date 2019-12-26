These 'Life-changing' Lululemon Pants Are Perfect for Travel — and They're 20% Off Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Lululemon

When you're traveling, a pair of comfortable yet versatile pants that will take you from the plane to your destination is a must-have. These sporty yet polished ankle-length pants from Lululemon are exactly that. The best part? The pants are 20% off right now.

The On the Fly 7/8 Pants from Lululemon are easy to wear (and pack), making them a great travel option, especially if you're not a frequent leggings-wearer. The pants are made from the brand's Luxtreme fabric, which is smooth, sweat-wicking, stretchy, and breathable. The material includes Lycra fibre that adds stretch and shape retention. Other features include front pockets (which can fit a smartphone) and adjustable drawcord at the waist for a customizable fit. The medium rise makes them even more comfortable.

Image zoom Courtesy of Lululemon

Whether you wear them on a long flight or throughout your travels, these pants will move with you. The brand specifically recommends these pants for leisure, travel, and commuting, and customers agree. One shopper even called them "life-changing."

Another reviewer commented on the versatility of the pants. "These are incredibly comfortable and versatile — I’ve used them for work with a nice sweater, for teaching yoga, for traveling, and for lounging."

Image zoom Courtesy of Lululemon

