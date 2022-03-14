Shoppers Say This Lululemon Belt Bag Is 'Perfect for Travel'
When you're constantly on the go, whether you're hitting the hiking trails or the airport, it can be hard to keep track of your most valuable items. That's where a belt bag comes in, since it'll have room for your passport, phone, keys, and other necessities and allow you to carry them close to your body, hands free. For active travelers and daily commuters alike, this compact bag from Lululemon is a lifesaver. And at just $38, you'll want to grab one before your next trip.
The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is made from 100 percent recycled nylon that's water-resistant, so it's a great option for errands and travel, especially when the weather forecast looks iffy. Inside the main compartment, you'll find two mesh slip pockets where you can keep your valuables secure yet within reach. There's also a handy zippered exterior pocket that's great for keys, subway cards, city maps, and other essentials. Regardless of the 1-liter capacity, the belt bag is quite spacious, which many shoppers vouch for, with one saying it "fits a surprising amount of stuff despite the slim profile."
One of the most convenient features of this bag is the multiple ways you can carry it. It has an adjustable strap, which secures with a buckle, so you can wear it around your waist, across your body, or as a shoulder bag. Choose from seven colors, including basics like black and gray, as well as bolder options like neon yellow and coral.
Shoppers rave about this belt bag, with many complimenting its sleek style and functionality. One reviewer even called it "perfect for travel," after purchasing it for a recent international trip. "It fits under jackets, has easy access to the large main pocket, and has a backside pocket for a small passport wallet," they wrote. Another highlighted that the bag "seemed like it would be small inside but it fits everything that I need."
A different reviewer said the belt bag is a "major mom win," since it's "not only stylish but super convenient when you're toting around a toddler," while several others note that they use it while hiking, running, and participating in other outdoor activities.
If you're in the market for a compact travel bag that has just enough room for all your essentials, be sure to check out this pick from Lululemon. And while you're there, you can also browse a variety of other travel-friendly bags.
