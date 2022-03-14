 Shoppers Say This Lululemon Belt Bag Is 'Perfect for Travel'

When you're constantly on the go, whether you're hitting the hiking trails or the airport, it can be hard to keep track of your most valuable items. That's where a belt bag comes in, since it'll have room for your passport, phone, keys, and other necessities and allow you to carry them close to your body, hands free. For active travelers and daily commuters alike, this compact bag from Lululemon is a lifesaver. And at just $38, you'll want to grab one before your next trip.