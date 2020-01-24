These Men’s Merino Wool Sweats from Lululemon Are Perfect for Winter Travel

Image zoom Courtesy of Lululemon

If you'll be traveling this season and have yet to find a go-to cozy plane outfit, these matching sweats, which include a jacket and pants made from thermo-regulating Merino wool, from Lululemon should be at the top of your list. The Engineered Warmth Jacket and Jogger are a cozy duo that will be sure to keep you nice and warm through your next long flight.

The jacket comes in four colors — olive green, black and white, dark blue, and black. With the olive, black and white, and black colorways, you can match your jacket to your joggers for a stylish sweatsuit look. And while the warmth and comfort of these sweats makes them perfect for travel, the pieces are also designed to move, so they work just as well for winter workouts.

The Engineered Warmth Jacket

Image zoom Courtesy of Lululemon

This slim and sleek zip up jacket may be lightweight, but thanks to 100% Merino wool material with 3-D texture, it provides plenty of warmth without adding any extra bulk. Four-way stretch fabric allows you to maintain a full range of motion, so you can still comfortably exercise in this jacket without overheating or feeling restricted. There are also two zippered pockets at the sides of the jacket with a hidden phone sleeve inside.

To buy: lululemon.com, $148

The Engineered Warmth Jogger

Image zoom Courtesy of Lululemon

These slim-fit joggers feature the same 3-D texture as the jacket, as well as the warmth and breathability you'll get from 100% Merino wool. The pants feature a drawstring at the waist, as well as zippered pockets at the hips with a hidden phone sleeve. The tapered jogger style is more flattering than a traditional looser fitting sweatpant, but it's still flexible and comfortable.

To buy: lululemon.com, $148

