This Lululemon Duffel Has a Pocket for Just About Everything

If you're constantly on the go, a bag that will hold all your essentials, from a laptop to an extra pair of shoes, is a must-have.

Luckily, Lululemon, a brand best known for its activewear, also makes sleek, convenient bags that are perfect for keeping up with your busy everyday life. Exhibit A: the Dash All Day Duffel, which will take you from work to the gym and everywhere in between.

To buy: lululemon.com, $178

This bag is made from water-repellent nylon and features a removable, adjustable shoulder strap. You can zip it closed or use the drawstring closure to ensure your belongings are safely stowed away, but still within reach. The bag is also full of convenient pockets, but let's start with the exterior: There are two side pockets on the outside that can fit a water bottle and other small items. You can also store valuables in a small exterior zippered pocket.

Inside, you'll find even more spots to help you stay organized. A padded laptop compartment can accommodate devices up to 15 inches. Plus, you'll have no trouble finding your wallet or keys, since there are several interior slip pockets for keeping essentials handy.

A customer-favorite, this bag is now available in a stylish and versatile navy-and-black color combination. It also comes in black, khaki, and red, all of which are currently on sale for $119.

Shoppers love this bag for its style and versatility. "I use [it] as a work bag primarily, but I throw my gym shoes, an extra shirt, towel, and water bottle in it when I carry it to the gym (on top of work items). I’m obsessed," one reviewer wrote.

Another reviewer said this bag makes her excited to go to the gym. "It has so many storage spaces to help house all of my gear and keep things organized. I don’t know how I lived before this bag — it’s that good!"

