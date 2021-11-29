The 11 Best Lululemon Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Before the Massive Sale Ends Tonight
If you didn't take advantage of Lululemon's Black Friday sale, now's your last chance to stock up on its comfy activewear that's perfect for travel. Thanks to Cyber Monday 2021, you can snag the brand's leggings, sports bras, shirts, and more at massive discounts — but only until tonight.
Lululemon's Cyber Monday sale includes so many options for men and women, but since some sizes and colors are selling out quickly, it can be difficult to find styles in stock in more than a few sizes. To help you out, we dug through the still-available markdowns and rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals from Lululemon.
One of the best discounts we found is on the cropped version of Lululemon's famous Align leggings, which are now $79. The high-rise leggings are made with the brand's lightweight Nulu fabric — customers say they feel "buttery soft" and "like a second skin," so they're comfortable enough to wear while traveling. They normally cost $98, so you can save almost $20 if you shop now.
Align High-Rise Crop 23"
To buy: lululemon.com, $79 (originally $98)
Many of the sale styles are in bold colors or patterns, but there are still some options left for anyone who prefers to wear dark or neutral colors. These black Wunder Under tights are available in most sizes from 0 to 20, and they're only $69 with the 30 percent discount.
"I wear these tights every day to the gym," one customer wrote of the Wunder Under leggings. "Not only do they perform well, they last. I have several pairs that are three years old and look brand new! These tights hug you in all the right places making them a perfect transition from gym to date."
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25"
To buy: lululemon.com, $69 (originally $98)
There are also plenty of Lululemon clothes for men included in the sale. This seamless mesh T-shirt is just $49 today — and it's still in stock in so many different colors and patterns. These City Sweat joggers are another great deal, especially for men who need comfortable loungewear for travel. The white and silver design is an impressive 50 percent off, bringing the price down to just $59.
Below, you'll find even more of the best deals for men and women from Lululemon's Cyber Monday sale. Be sure to shop ASAP to avoid your favorite styles selling out — or going back up to full price.
Invigorate High-Rise Tight 28"
To buy: lululemon.com, $99 (originally from $128)
All Yours Short Sleeve T-Shirt
To buy: lululemon.com, from $39 (originally from $58)
In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra for A/B Cup
Energy High Support Bra for B–DDD Cups
To buy: lululemon.com, $49 (originally $58)
Fast and Free High-Rise Short 10"
To buy: lululemon.com, $54 (originally $78)
Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
To buy: lululemon.com, $49 (originally $78)
T.H.E. Linerless Short 7"
City Sweat Jogger
City Sweat Pullover Hoodie
