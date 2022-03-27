Lululemon Just Launched Its First Running Shoes — and They're Selling Out Fast
If you're a running enthusiast or spend all day on your feet while working or traveling, a good pair of running shoes is a necessity. While there's no shortage of sneakers on the market, it can be difficult to decide on a pair that's just right for your feet. For shoppers looking for something fresh, check out Lululemon's first footwear launch: a pair of sleek, cushioned running shoes designed to support your feet in style. While the brand is best known for its leggings and other workout-ready apparel, this exciting new release has already gained a positive response among many satisfied shoppers, and it's easy to see why.
The Blissfeel Women's Running Shoes are made with a supportive, breathable mesh upper and a seamless liner that wicks away moisture, making them perfect for long runs and hot days alike. Foam cushioning provides plenty of support and pushes you forward with every step, while the padded tongue and heel collar mold to your feet for a secure fit. They also have a lightweight sole with ample traction to keep you stable on wet or uneven terrain, whether you're jogging on a trail or sightseeing on cobblestone streets.
The shoes come in seven colors, including neutral options like black and white, as well as pops of color, such as soft pink with neon green accents and bright red. They run in sizes 5 to 11, including half sizes, and the brand recommends going up half a size if you have wider feet. If you're interested in the sneakers, you'll want to secure your favorite pair ASAP, since some size and color combinations have already sold out.
Even though the sneakers are brand new, they're already garnering rave reviews from avid runners. In fact, several even mention buying them in multiple colors. One reviewer complimented how well the shoes fit, writing "they really did feel like an extension of my foot and I love how the tongue cups snugly against my leg where most other shoes leave me with too much space."
Another shopper added, "I'm a runner and a nurse so I'm on my feet a lot and need good shoes for running. These instantly were so comfy and hugged my arch better than my last runners." A third said: "I ran 8 miles in these shoes and they were perfect!" And even if you aren't a running enthusiast, other reviewers mention that the sneakers are comfortable for everyday use. "I am wearing mine for daily walks and love them more every day that I wear them."
If you're in the market for a new pair of running shoes, don't miss out on these stylish kicks from Lululemon while they're still in stock online. And stay tuned for more footwear launches from the brand, since low-top and high-top workout shoes are set to drop this summer.
