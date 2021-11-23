Lululemon's Black Friday Sale Is Here — Shop the 9 Best Deals
If your activewear drawer is in need of a refresh, then you don't want to miss out on Lululemon's Black Friday 2021 deals. Whether you're on the hunt for new leggings, sports bras, bike shorts, or T-shirts, there are bound to be plenty of discounted items worth checking out.
For example, the Invigorate High-Rise Tights normally cost $138, but right now you can get a pair for just $99. They're made with a quick-drying material (the brand calls it Everlux Fabric) that's stretchy, breathable, and sweat-wicking. Shoppers wear these leggings for everything from working out to running errands, and one even confessed to owning seven pairs.
"This is my first pair of Lululemon leggings so I followed the size guide and they fit perfectly," one customer wrote about the Invigorate tights. "They stay up during my whole workout and I don't feel hot or overheated while wearing them. They do dry incredibly fast, so even though there was sweat showing after my workout, [by] the time I got home you couldn't even see it!"
There's also plenty of workout and travel essentials for men included, like this mesh T-shirt that many describe as lightweight. One reviewer wrote, "I am an indoor cycling instructor and these shirts are my usual go-to fit when working out." Customers also love these 9-inch shorts that "feel really casual but look almost dressy" — and they're on sale for $59.
It's important to note that the size and color options can be limited, so you might have to do some digging to find what you're looking for. (But it's worth it when you think about how much money you'll save.) Lululemon makes so many different styles of activewear, so we suggest keeping an open mind when browsing the sale section.
Scroll through some of our favorite pieces from the Black Friday sale below, or head directly to Lululemon's site for even more options. Be sure to add your favorites to your cart ASAP — there's no way of knowing when they'll sell out.
Invigorate High-Rise 28" Tight
To buy: lululemon.com, from $99 (originally from $128)
Engineered Warmth Jogger
To buy: lululemon.com, $119 (originally $148)
Align T-shirt
To buy: lululemon.com, from $49 (originally from $68)
Wunder Train High-Rise 8" Short
To buy: lululemon.com, from $39 (originally from $58)
AirSupport Bra for C-DDD Cups
To buy: lululemon.com, from $79 (originally $98)
Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
To buy: lululemon.com, from $49 (originally $78)
Expeditionist Jacket
To buy: lululemon.com, $99 (originally $148)
Commission 9" Short Ventlight
To buy: lululemon.com, $59 (originally $88)
Surge Tight Nulux 22"
To buy: lululemon.com, $89 (originally $118)
