The Best Luggage Deals to Shop This Memorial Day Weekend
It's time. Time to replace the suitcase you tossed in 2020 to make space for new hobbies. Time to upgrade the carry-on you've been holding onto for decades. Time to gift the new graduates in your life with the ability to travel easily and in style. It's time for new luggage.
That said, high-quality luggage doesn't come cheap — it's almost always something worth investing in. As travel editors, though, we've had the opportunity to test carry-ons, suitcases, backpacks, and the rest of the travel bag gang on real trips around the world. So, we've got the best options for anyone's budget, style, or trip.
What's more, many brands and retailers are making it possible to save big on luggage this weekend, from newly-released styles to tried-and-true best-sellers. Whatever (or whomever) you may be shopping for, this may be the best time of the year to get it. Read on to find the best luggage on sale this Memorial Day weekend.
- Calpak: Get 20% off full-priced luggage and 10% off sale luggage through June 2.
- Samsonite: Get up to 50% off travel bags and luggage plus an addition 20% off your total order.
- Monos: Save 25% on select luggage and bag styles for a limited time.
- eBags: Save up to 50% on almost all products sitewide and an additional 20% off eBags brand products.
- Macy's: Save big on luggage and luggage sets with deals as listed. Use the code MEMDAY for possible additional savings.
- Amazon: Save big on best-selling luggage brands like Delsey, Kenneth Cole Reaction, and Rockland for a limited time.
- Nordstrom: Save big on luggage and luggage sets with deals as listed.
- Tumi: Save big on travel bags, luggage, and luggage sets with deals as listed.
- Beis: Save on garment bags and travel bag accessories with deals as listed.
