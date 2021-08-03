Those Little Towels Olympic Divers Use Are Actually the Perfect Travel Hack

Whether you're familiar with the sport of diving or not, chances are you've seen those little towels Olympic divers carry around and often throw over their shoulder. You may have even asked yourself, "what is that little towel?" but never actually Googled it, which in that case — it's called a shammy. It's a super fast-drying towel divers use to dry off in between their dives as quickly as possible. It's important that they dry off every little bit of water so their hands don't slip from their grip on their legs during dives, which include flips and tucks.