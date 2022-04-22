This Ultra-soft, Flattering Maxi Dress Is Perfect for Summer Travel — and It's 30% Off Right Now
If you're packing for a beach vacation, there are a few items you should never forget: a classic, comfortable bathing suit, stylish sandals you can walk in all day, and a packable sun hat, to name a few. One item we think you'll want to bring on every summer trip is a maxi dress. The throw-on-and-go piece allows you to build a full outfit in just seconds — all you need to do is pick accessories and shoes to complete the look. Nordstrom shoppers have found one simple, flattering dress from Loveappella that you'll want to add to your closet ASAP. And it's currently on sale for 30 percent off, so there's no better time to shop.
The Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress is made from a soft, stretchy blend of rayon and spandex that's lightweight yet opaque. It features a deep v-neckline, wide straps, and an empire waist that adds shape and shows off your figure. And despite the plunging neckline, several shoppers mention that you can still wear a bra with the dress, so you'll feel covered and secure at all times.
The dress is available in seven colors, including basics like black and navy, as well as bolder options like bright red and royal blue. It runs from XS to XL in both regular and petite sizing. If you're concerned about the length and would like to measure before you order, the regular dress is 56 inches long and the petite style is 51 inches.
Shoppers love the dress for a variety of occasions, both casual and formal. One reviewer said it was "exactly what I was looking for" for a wedding. "The material is a lighter-weight jersey, so [it's] pretty casual, but the neckline and the length up the glam of the dress," they wrote. They added that it "fits like a dream."
One shopper complimented just how flattering it is. "This dress is absolutely made to bring out the goddess in a woman," they wrote. It's "figure-flattering, flowing, and soft-feeling to the skin." The same reviewer went on to say that it's "easy to pack and can go from beach to evening wear." Another emphasized how much they love the jersey fabric: "The material is super soft, which will make it comfy to wear all day."
If you're looking for a versatile dress that you can enjoy all summer long, don't miss out on this pick from Loveappella, especially while it's on sale for $48 at Nordstrom. You might even want to pick up a few colors so you always have a comfortable and convenient travel outfit ready to go.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.