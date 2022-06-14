This $20 Hack Will Help You Sleep Better While Traveling, According to Amazon Shoppers
If you have trouble sleeping while traveling, you've likely given earplugs a try at some point. If you've found cheap drugstore options too uncomfortable or not noise-reducing enough to wear on noisy trains, planes, or car rides, you may want to give these Loop Quiet Earplugs a try.
More than 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given noise-blocking the travel essential their seal of approval with one saying they "can't sleep without them." Made from a soft silicone material that molds to your inner ear, the plugs have a noise reduction rating of 27 decibels, which, according to the brand, will reduce the noise around you without completely cutting off your hearing.
Unlike other earplugs that stick out of your ears, these popular options stay hidden inside but have a handy built-in loop that makes them super easy to push in and take out. Each set is reusable and easy to clean, so you don't have to buy more than one — though many shoppers said they bought at least two pairs: one for home and one for their travel bag.
Unlike other one-size-fits-all options in stores, each set of the Loop Quiet Earplugs comes with four different-sized tips to choose from, so you can easily find one that's comfortable for your ears. The brand says it's best to test out each option to see which one works best. If they are sticking out, you should size down. And if you find the noise-reducing capabilities not up to par you should try the next size up.
Thousands of shoppers raved about how comfortable they are, with one calling them "the best earplugs" they've ever bought. "I've tried all sorts of plugs for sleeping over the years," they wrote, before adding, "These plugs are not only super comfortable but they block sound superbly." Even people who sleep on their sides love them. "I am a side sleeper, and these earplugs also do not cause any discomfort when I sleep normally, unlike when I tried to sleep with earbuds in," one said.
What's more, the earplugs come with a handy travel case that will keep them protected and prevent you from digging around the bottom of your bag looking for them. There are six colors to choose from, so if you're traveling with others, you won't get them mixed up, and they only cost $20 a set — making this a super affordable way to get better sleep while traveling.
