The Longchamp Backpack That's 'Perfect for Travel' Is 34% Off at Nordstrom

When you're traveling, a backpack is a great option to make sure your belongings are secure yet within reach; and keeping your hands free on the go is always a plus. But, it can be tricky to find a travel backpack that strikes the right balance between fashion and function. Luckily, Longchamp makes one that checks all these boxes and more, and it's 34 percent off right now during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so there's no better time to shop.

The Longchamp Large Le Pliage Backpack is made from a durable canvas material with a leather flap and handle, as well as adjustable fabric straps, which will allow you to find a comfortable fit to carry all day long. The bag has a large main compartment and one interior slip pocket where you can keep small essentials, such as your smartphone and keys. The top of the backpack has a zippered closure, plus a button snap for extra security. And when you're not using the bag, you can fold it up flat for easy storage, either at home or in your suitcase.

Right now, you can shop the backpack for $93 in navy and gray, both of which have brown leather and gold accents.

Nordstrom shoppers have plenty of compliments for the bag, including one reviewer who said it is "perfect for travel" after taking it on a trip to Greece. They went on to write that "it folds up so small [so] I can pack it in my suitcase and then when I'm at my destination it is the perfect daypack." As a tip, the shopper mentioned that keeping your belongings in pouches inside the bag is a great way to stay organized. Another buyer wrote that they love "the material of the bag, as well as how it feels on my back." They added that they were "able to fit in an iPad, kids clothes, a few small toys, [a] water bottle, and [a] few more things and still had room in it."

A third reviewer specifically complimented the stylish look and versatility of the backpack. "Not only is this bag great for traveling, it's also great for work! It's a bit dressier than any of the other backpacks I own — so it's super cute and convenient for work," they wrote.

If you're looking for a compact yet spacious travel backpack to accompany you on upcoming trips, don't miss out on this pick from Longchamp, especially while it's on sale for 34 percent off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. And if backpacks aren't quite your style, you can also shop a variety of Longchamp bags on sale right now, including an expandable zippered tote, which is on sale for 23 percent off, and a luxe leather version of the classic Le Pliage tote, which is $187 off.

