Best Products Style Shopping The Longchamp Backpack That's 'Perfect for Travel' Is 34% Off at Nordstrom The luxe bag can be yours for $93 as part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. By Madeline Diamond Madeline Diamond Twitter Madeline Diamond is an Associate Commerce Editor for Travel + Leisure, where she covers news and deals about travel products, such as luggage, fashion, and tech. Originally from California, she now lives in Brooklyn and can often be found in her favorite park with a cappuccino in hand. She brings her lifelong love of travel to her role, especially when it comes to researching and reviewing the best travel products on the market.Madeline Diamond has been with Travel + Leisure since 2019, where she started as an Associate Digital Editor, then joined the commerce team in 2021.In addition to her work on the commerce team, she also frequently writes features, profiles, and trend pieces about the culture of travel.Madeline has also been published in Apartment Therapy, The Huffington Post, and Business Insider.Madeline attended Bucknell University, where she studied creative writing and American history. She was on staff of The Bucknellian student newspaper all four years and was named editor-in-chief during her junior year. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 25, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Nordstrom When you're traveling, a backpack is a great option to make sure your belongings are secure yet within reach; and keeping your hands free on the go is always a plus. But, it can be tricky to find a travel backpack that strikes the right balance between fashion and function. Luckily, Longchamp makes one that checks all these boxes and more, and it's 34 percent off right now during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so there's no better time to shop. The Longchamp Large Le Pliage Backpack is made from a durable canvas material with a leather flap and handle, as well as adjustable fabric straps, which will allow you to find a comfortable fit to carry all day long. The bag has a large main compartment and one interior slip pocket where you can keep small essentials, such as your smartphone and keys. The top of the backpack has a zippered closure, plus a button snap for extra security. And when you're not using the bag, you can fold it up flat for easy storage, either at home or in your suitcase. Right now, you can shop the backpack for $93 in navy and gray, both of which have brown leather and gold accents. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Here — Shop the 60 Best Deals for Travelers Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: nordstrom.com, $93 (originally $140) Nordstrom shoppers have plenty of compliments for the bag, including one reviewer who said it is "perfect for travel" after taking it on a trip to Greece. They went on to write that "it folds up so small [so] I can pack it in my suitcase and then when I'm at my destination it is the perfect daypack." As a tip, the shopper mentioned that keeping your belongings in pouches inside the bag is a great way to stay organized. Another buyer wrote that they love "the material of the bag, as well as how it feels on my back." They added that they were "able to fit in an iPad, kids clothes, a few small toys, [a] water bottle, and [a] few more things and still had room in it." A third reviewer specifically complimented the stylish look and versatility of the backpack. "Not only is this bag great for traveling, it's also great for work! It's a bit dressier than any of the other backpacks I own — so it's super cute and convenient for work," they wrote. Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: nordstrom.com, $93 (originally $140) If you're looking for a compact yet spacious travel backpack to accompany you on upcoming trips, don't miss out on this pick from Longchamp, especially while it's on sale for 34 percent off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. And if backpacks aren't quite your style, you can also shop a variety of Longchamp bags on sale right now, including an expandable zippered tote, which is on sale for 23 percent off, and a luxe leather version of the classic Le Pliage tote, which is $187 off. Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit