This Cute Raincoat Is My Go-to Spring Jacket — and It Converts Into a Backpack
Finding a good raincoat can be tricky. Typically, you have to choose between looking dowdy in an unattractive boxy jacket that will actually keep you dry or risk getting wet with a cuter coat that isn't as waterproof as it claims to be. Luckily, I finally found one that is as fashionable as it is functional in the Lolë Piper Rain Jacket.
When the brand offered to send me one to try out I jumped at the chance. I loved the look of the sleek jacket and was excited to put it to the test, and when I found out the lightweight jacket can convert into a backpack I was especially intrigued. I've been wearing the raincoat for a few months now and it has quickly become my go-to jacket for the spring.
The past few weeks have been quite rainy here in New York, so I've really been able to put the jacket to good use. It is equal parts comfortable, lightweight, and stylish, and I've been able to wear it with a variety of different outfits, including casual leggings and nice dresses alike. I love that the coat has a drawstring tie in the middle that cinches in my waist for a flattering fit. There are also drawstring ties at the cuffs and on the hood, as well as a snap storm flap at the collar, to help prevent wind and rain from getting inside the jacket, which has been super helpful when I've worn it while running errands on chilly mornings.
The coat's shell is made from a waterproof polyurethane material that is super durable and it's lined with a polyester fabric that is soft and silky against my skin. The jacket is seam-sealed to really lock out moisture from getting in and has a convenient two-way zipper. And I can attest, I've stayed dry every time I've worn this jacket.
There are two zippered front pockets, as well as an inner zippered pocket that are all very spacious — I can easily fit my keys, cardholder, phone, and hand sanitizer and still have room for more. Perhaps my favorite part is the fact that the jacket is super easy to pack and can be folded into the built-in pouch and worn as a backpack. This came in handy a few weeks ago when I wore the coat for a hike and started to get warm halfway through. I was able to just transform the lightweight coat into a bag in mere seconds and even with the coat fully stuffed inside, there was still room for my other essentials like my phone and keys.
I have the olive color, and it also comes in tan and black versions as well. The waterproof jacket ranges in size from XXS to XXL, and a size chart with measurements will help you find the right fit. At $149 apiece, it's definitely pricier than other raincoats on the market, but the fact that it's as stylish as it is practical, I would say it's definitely worth the price. Shop one for yourself below.
