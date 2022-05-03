This Cute Raincoat Is My Go-to Spring Jacket — and It Converts Into a Backpack

There are two zippered front pockets, as well as an inner zippered pocket that are all very spacious — I can easily fit my keys, cardholder, phone, and hand sanitizer and still have room for more. Perhaps my favorite part is the fact that the jacket is super easy to pack and can be folded into the built-in pouch and worn as a backpack. This came in handy a few weeks ago when I wore the coat for a hike and started to get warm halfway through. I was able to just transform the lightweight coat into a bag in mere seconds and even with the coat fully stuffed inside, there was still room for my other essentials like my phone and keys.