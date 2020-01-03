This Versatile Crossbody Bag Can Be Worn Four Ways — and It’s Perfect for Travel

Image zoom Courtesy of Lo & Sons

When traveling, a small yet spacious purse is a must-have alongside a suitcase and carry-on tote. In particular, a crossbody bag allows you to keep your essentials safe, secure, and within reach. We especially like the The Waverley 2 bag from beloved travel brand Lo & Sons. The style can be worn four ways — across the body, on the shoulder, around the wrist, or as a belt — making it versatile enough to be the only purse you pack.

Aside from being able to wear The Waverley 2 multiple ways, you can also choose from two different types of leather, 10 colors, and four hardware finishes. The Nappa leather is smooth and soft, while the Saffiano leather is textured and treated to be scratch- and weather-resistant, making it even more convenient for travel.

With so many options, it's almost as if this bag is custom-made. It comes in two sizes, though both are still compact and easy to pack. Even better, a helpful feature on the Lo & Sons website allows you to compare the two sizes and see what the bag looks like on different models, taking some of the guesswork out of ordering online.

Inside, there are several dividers to keep your essentials organized: an interior slip pocket, a zippered pocket, and three card slots. To add even more convenience, there's an exterior card slot on the back of the bag, which is perfect for keeping tickets or your MetroCard handy.

Shoppers have raved about The Waverley 2 and its functionality. "I'm always on a hunt for a small purse, especially a crossbody. This piqued my interest not just because of its size, but [also because of the] smart interior design with a zipper pouch and credit card slots," one reviewer wrote. "And the bonus, it's a convertible bag! Perfect for a night out when I need a wristlet; no need to change bags, just the straps."

Another shopper praised how spacious the bag is despite its compact size. "It's small and convertible, but it holds so much more than you think it will."

