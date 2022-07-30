The 15 Best Travel Items to Shop From Lo & Sons' Epic Summer Sale

Lo & Sons is one of our favorite travel brands for products that are equal parts fashionable and functional. In addition to being well-made and durable, the brand's bags and travel accessories are known for being eco-friendly and stylish. With smart details like this, the products, unfortunately, can be on the pricier side. But luckily, some of its most popular items are majorly marked down right now, thanks to the brand's summer sale.

We're talking discounts of up to 50 percent off on everything from travel backpacks to weekender bags. If you're looking for a bag that can be used on everyday commutes and vacations alike, you're in luck. Tons of totes and crossbody bags are marked down as well. The same goes for smaller travel essentials like wallets, belt bags, and purse organizers.

To help you find the best deals around, we scoured the entire sale and rounded up the 15 best discounted travel bags and accessories to shop. Whether you're looking for a lightweight laptop backpack, an oversized weekender bag, or a compact fanny pack, there's something on this list for just about everyone.

With deals this good, we wouldn't be surprised if these marked-down travel essentials sell out quickly. So you'll have to act fast if you want to score these popular pieces at such a steep discount. Keep reading to shop all our top picks below or check out the entire sale here.

Best Backpacks

Courtesy of Lo & Sons

If you're still on the hunt for a top-notch travel backpack, this sale might be just what you've been waiting for. Right now, you can score this sleek and simple option for 30 percent off, this slim laptop backpack for just $165, and this particularly spacious style for $162 off.

Best Travel Bags

Courtesy of Lo & Sons

There are plenty of roomy travel bags on sale as well, including this popular weekender that has a separate bottom compartment for bulky items and shoes. And there are also a few cute tote bags marked down like this eco-friendly option on sale for $130 and this sleek style currently going for half off that will keep all your essentials nice and organized.

Best Crossbody and Belt Bags

Courtesy of Lo & Sons

Some standout handbag deals include this convertible leather option and this camera bag. Also, be sure to check out the variety of discounted belt bags that can be worn multiple ways. This minimalist option comes in several easy-to-match colors and is 35 percent off right now.

Best Travel Accessories

Courtesy of Lo & Sons

Tons of smaller travel accessories are marked down too. Stock up on small leather goods like this travel wallet for 40 percent off or snag this discounted tote bag shell that will help keep you hyper-organized for half off. The brand's comfortable face masks are even on sale too!

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.