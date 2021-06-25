This Editor-loved Travel Bag Brand Is Having a Massive Summer Sale - Here's What to Shop
Lo & Sons is known for its expertly crafted travel bags, from weekenders with conveniently placed pockets to convertible handbags that can you can wear as both a crossbody and fanny pack. And right now, you can shop the brand's best-selling pieces for up to 50% off during its Summer Sale. Whether you're looking for a new bag for weekend trips or a sleek leather wallet, you'll be sure to find something at this sale.
Included in the sale are some of Lo & Sons' editor- and shopper-loved bags, including the classic Catalina Deluxe Weekender. With a bottom zippered pocket that's perfect for storing shoes (or extra clothes), multiple straps for comfortable carrying, and a luggage pass-through sleeve, this bag is the perfect weekend getaway companion. Plus, it's made from sustainable materials, like organic canvas that's easy to clean and care for. On the other hand, if you're not traveling soon and are more focused on your return to the office, the brand also has a variety of handy yet stylish work-appropriate options, including both backpacks and laptop bags.
Keep reading for our top picks from Lo & Sons' summer sale.
To buy: The Catalina Deluxe Weekender, loandsons.com, $108 (originally $215)
To buy: The Catalina Day Tote, loandsons.com, $100 (originally $200)
To buy: The O.G. 2, loandsons.com, $189 (originally $378)
To buy: The Rowledge Backpack, loandsons.com, $233 (originally $465)
To buy: The Waverly 2, loandsons.com, $126 (originally $210)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.