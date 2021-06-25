This Editor-loved Travel Bag Brand Is Having a Massive Summer Sale - Here's What to Shop 

You won't want to miss these travel bag deals.
By Madeline Diamond
June 25, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Lo & Sons is known for its expertly crafted travel bags, from weekenders with conveniently placed pockets to convertible handbags that can you can wear as both a crossbody and fanny pack. And right now, you can shop the brand's best-selling pieces for up to 50% off during its Summer Sale. Whether you're looking for a new bag for weekend trips or a sleek leather wallet, you'll be sure to find something at this sale.

Related: The Best Weekender Bags for Every Style

Included in the sale are some of Lo & Sons' editor- and shopper-loved bags, including the classic Catalina Deluxe Weekender. With a bottom zippered pocket that's perfect for storing shoes (or extra clothes), multiple straps for comfortable carrying, and a luggage pass-through sleeve, this bag is the perfect weekend getaway companion. Plus, it's made from sustainable materials, like organic canvas that's easy to clean and care for. On the other hand, if you're not traveling soon and are more focused on your return to the office, the brand also has a variety of handy yet stylish work-appropriate options, including both backpacks and laptop bags.

Keep reading for our top picks from Lo & Sons' summer sale.

Credit: Courtesy of Lo & Sons

To buy: The Catalina Deluxe Weekender, loandsons.com, $108 (originally $215)

Credit: Courtesy of Lo and Sons

To buy: The Catalina Day Tote, loandsons.com, $100 (originally $200)

Credit: Courtesy of Lo and Sons

To buy: The O.G. 2, loandsons.com, $189 (originally $378)

Credit: Courtesy of Lo & Sons

To buy: The Rowledge Backpack, loandsons.com, $233 (originally $465)

Credit: Courtesy of Lo & Sons

To buy: The Waverly 2, loandsons.com, $126 (originally $210)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com