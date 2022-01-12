This Shopper-loved Backpack Is Massively Discounted for Lo & Sons' Winter Sale
If you're planning a trip or are preparing to return to the office, a solid backpack will take you far. Lo & Sons is known for its functional yet stylish travel gear, including a sleek nylon and leather backpack that shoppers love for travel, commuting, and everyday life. And right now, tons of must-have travel bags and accessories are deeply discounted as part of the brand's Winter Sale. Backpacks, weekenders, purses, and more are up to 50 percent off, as well as Lo & Sons' All Day Comfort Face Mask.
The Rowledge Backpack from Lo & Sons is available in small and large sizes, and a detailed size chart on the brand's website will help you figure out which one is best for your needs. The large backpack can fit a 13-inch laptop, while the small can fit most 13-inch laptops or smaller tablets and devices. The exterior is made from durable, water-resistant nylon, and the front pocket and handles are made from soft leather, giving the bag an elevated look that can seamlessly transition from the airport to the office.
Additional features, such as adjustable straps that allow you to carry the bag as both a backpack and a tote, an interior water bottle pocket, and a luggage sleeve that lets you secure the bag on top of a rolling suitcase make it a particularly handy pick for travel. Plus, it's designed to fit under an airline seat for easy storage.
The backpack comes in both black and navy, with both gold and silver hardware, so no matter your style, you should be able to find one that works for you.
To buy: loandsons.com, from $279 (originally $465)
Shoppers rave about this backpack, with many reviewers complimenting its style and convenient features. "This backpack does not disappoint! What a perfectly elevated way to carry my work things," one reviewer wrote. "[It] fits my MacBook Pro, notebooks, water bottle and all the accessories I need."
Whether you're looking for a versatile backpack to use for travel or daily commuting, a sleek crossbody purse, or a spacious weekender bag, be sure to check out Lo & Sons' offerings during its Winter Sale, where items are up to 50 percent off. Keep reading for some of our top picks.
- The Catalina Deluxe Weekender Bag, $151 (originally $215)
- The O.G. 2 Women's Laptop Bag, $227 (originally $378)
- The Pearl Crossbody Bag, $179 (originally $298)
- The Westholme Backpack, $314 (originally $628)
- The Leather Wallet, $113 (originally $188)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.