This Shopper-loved Backpack Is Massively Discounted for Lo & Sons' Winter Sale

The Rowledge Backpack from Lo & Sons is available in small and large sizes, and a detailed size chart on the brand's website will help you figure out which one is best for your needs. The large backpack can fit a 13-inch laptop, while the small can fit most 13-inch laptops or smaller tablets and devices. The exterior is made from durable, water-resistant nylon, and the front pocket and handles are made from soft leather, giving the bag an elevated look that can seamlessly transition from the airport to the office.