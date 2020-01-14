This Camera Bag Looks Like A Stylish Crossbody Purse — but It’s Full of Organizational Pockets

Image zoom Courtesy of Lo & Sons

Whether your work requires you to carry a camera with you at all times or you're traveling with a DSLR in order to capture the best vacation photos possible, it's no secret that a camera and photo equipment can weigh down your everyday bag. Not to mention, a traditional tote or backpack isn't the most secure place to store a camera.

However, a stylish camera bag that's designed to keep your equipment secure while maintaining the look of a sleek leather crossbody bag is just the solution traveling photographers have been looking for. The Claremont camera bag from Lo & Sons is the perfect option if you're traveling with a DSLR camera and looking for a bag that doesn't compromise style for function.

The bag is made from high-quality full grain leather with a quilted polyester interior. An adjustable crossbody strap and turnlock closure give the look of a traditional stylish handbag. However, the interior of the bag is where the impressive functionality comes into play.

Open up the bag and you'll find a removable padded divider that can be used to hold a DSLR camera and lens securely. The internal compartment measures 9.5" x 7'' x 4.5'', meaning it can accommodate most Canon and Nikon DSLRs. The detail on this bag is really what sets it apart; for example, there are two front slot pockets to keep memory cards handy. And on the back of the back, there's a discreet zippered pocket that's perfect for storing cash, cards, and a passport.

The bag is available in black, navy, red, and grey, and while the bag originally retails for $298, select colors are on sale right now.

