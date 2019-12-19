This Best-selling Weekender Bag Is 40% Off Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Lo & Sons

A weekender bag that has room for all your travel essentials but isn't bulky is hard to find. Luckily, Lo & Sons has the perfect option, and it's 40% right now.

The Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe Weekender Bag is the perfect travel companion for a quick trip. Thanks to strategically placed pockets and other convenient features, it's easy to pack and travel with.

The roomy main compartment includes zippered pockets, as well as sleeves designed to hold water bottles, wallets, and other small items. An external zippered pocket keeps essentials, like a phone or passport, safe yet within reach. A pass-through sleeve on the back of the bag allows you to easily slip it onto the top of a rolling suitcase. If you'll be carrying the bag by itself, a removable padded messenger strap and standard tote straps give you multiple options.

In addition to the zippered main compartment, there's also a bottom pocket with a removable padded insert that's perfect for storing shoes, toiletries, or laundry.

The bag comes in a ton of colors in several different materials besides this durable 600D Recycled Polyester in Tan. You can also find the bag in Washed Canvas and Organic Canvas.

