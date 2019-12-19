This Best-selling Weekender Bag Is 40% Off Right Now

You won't want to miss this holiday sale. 

By Madeline Diamond
December 19, 2019
Courtesy of Lo & Sons

A weekender bag that has room for all your travel essentials but isn't bulky is hard to find. Luckily, Lo & Sons has the perfect option, and it's 40% right now. 

The Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe Weekender Bag is the perfect travel companion for a quick trip. Thanks to strategically placed pockets and other convenient features, it's easy to pack and travel with. 

Courtesy of Lo & Sons

To buy: loandsons.com, from $92 (originally $153)

The roomy main compartment includes zippered pockets, as well as sleeves designed to hold water bottles, wallets, and other small items. An external zippered pocket keeps essentials, like a phone or passport, safe yet within reach. A pass-through sleeve on the back of the bag allows you to easily slip it onto the top of a rolling suitcase. If you'll be carrying the bag by itself, a removable padded messenger strap and standard tote straps give you multiple options. 

In addition to the zippered main compartment, there's also a bottom pocket with a removable padded insert that's perfect for storing shoes, toiletries, or laundry. 

Courtesy of Lo & Sons

The bag comes in a ton of colors in several different materials besides this durable 600D Recycled Polyester in Tan. You can also find the bag in Washed Canvas and Organic Canvas. 

