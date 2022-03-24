This Travel Bag Has Been My Go-to for Weekend Trips and Long-haul Flights for Years — and It's $43 Off
Now that several bucket-list destinations around the world are starting to reopen to tourists (we see you, Thailand), travel enthusiasts are making plans again. As the to-do tabs recently began adding up on my own computer, I immediately checked one thing off my pre-vacation list: luggage. My Away suitcase is a no-brainer, but the Lo & Sons travel bag I bought several years ago continues to be my go-to for any trip of any length. And it's 20 percent off right now.
The Catalina Deluxe is roomy enough to fit clothes for several days, like the long weekends I spend at my in-laws' house. For my most recent trip, I packed a pair of jeans, two sweaters, a t-shirt, bodysuit, maxi skirt, a pair of pajamas, my favorite matching workout set (that's leggings, a top, and sports bra), and undergarments for a few days in its large main compartment.
As a dedicated skincare fanatic, I would never travel without my creams and serums, so I stuck those in a toiletry bag and a cosmetics case and added them into the weekender. A couple of larger toner or dry shampoo bottles fit perfectly in my travel bag's two deep slip pockets that line the inside (although they are equally great for storing an umbrella or dog leashes), and I was also able to securely stash my cell phone charger, a belt, sunglasses case, my wallet, and keys in a separate zippered interior pocket.
I dedicated one of the two outside pouches on either side of the bag to my pup's treats, waste bags, and water bottle, while I reserved the other for my travel thermos. But, one of my favorite features is the ingenious zippered space at the bottom of the bag that I haven't seen replicated in other weekend bags. This is where I kept a pair of flats and running sneakers separated from my clean clothes inside the bag's main chamber.
The Catalina Deluxe comes in two sizes to best suit your particular travel needs — the large option measures 9-inches by 18-inches by 18.5-inches, while the small version measures 8.5-inches by 18-inches by 16-inches. It's crafted in either recycled polyester (made from plastic bottles) in four dark colors, such as black, navy, gray, and navy camo, or organic canvas in five neutral shades, which include lighter options like beige and soft gray.
Also nice: The weekender features two top handles and a messenger strap with removable padding for extra comfort and support when the bag is packed full. As an added bonus, the bag has a luggage sleeve with double-sided zippers that I can adjust to seamlessly fit over the handle of my rolling suitcase. I've used the sleeve feature numerous times when the bag served as my carry-on for flights to Hawaii, Sonoma, the Outer Banks, Paris, and Prague.
It has thousands of perfect ratings, and other happy shoppers agree that the bag is "surprisingly huge" and say it's a "beautiful quality" traveling option. One reviewer added that it's a "great, sturdy bag" and that they were able to pack "four outfits, one pair of gym shoes, and two [pairs of] sandals." They said all of these clothing options still didn't "fill it to the brim" and that they were able to fit the bag by their feet as a personal item on a flight.
Another reviewer shared that they thought the bag had a great design to it with "multiple storage compartments and pockets," adding that they loved that it easily attached to their roller suitcase. They described the weekender bag as a "chic tote that delivers while also being durable."
Whether you're searching for a roomy duffel for long weekend getaways or carry-on option for long-haul flights (and something to provide extra packing space on top of your checked suitcase), I highly recommend my go-to weekender that I reach for trip after trip. Get your hands on a fantastic new travel bag before your next trip by ordering the Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe while it's still on sale today.