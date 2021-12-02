Travel Editors Love This Spacious Weekender Bag — and It's 50% Off Right Now

The Catalina Deluxe Weekender is a versatile duffel bag with several expertly-placed pockets and unique features that make travel days much easier and more organized. It's available in small and large sizes, and a size chart on the brand's website will help you find the right bag for your travel needs. The duffel comes in organic canvas and recycled polyester, both of which are durable and easy to keep clean. Both top handles and a detachable padded shoulder strap make this bag impressively comfortable to carry. It also has a luggage sleeve that allows you to secure the bag on top of a rolling suitcase.