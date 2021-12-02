Travel Editors Love This Spacious Weekender Bag — and It's 50% Off Right Now
Whether you're heading out on a road trip or boarding an airplane, a good duffel bag will take you far. Luckily, one of our favorite bags is currently on sale for 50 percent off for Cyber Week — along with many more stylish, functional travel accessories. Right now, duffels, totes, backpacks, and wallets are on sale for up to 60 percent off at Lo & Sons, including one weekender bag that shoppers and travel editors love. If you're interested in shopping this sale, don't wait, since prices go up on December 5.
The Catalina Deluxe Weekender is a versatile duffel bag with several expertly-placed pockets and unique features that make travel days much easier and more organized. It's available in small and large sizes, and a size chart on the brand's website will help you find the right bag for your travel needs. The duffel comes in organic canvas and recycled polyester, both of which are durable and easy to keep clean. Both top handles and a detachable padded shoulder strap make this bag impressively comfortable to carry. It also has a luggage sleeve that allows you to secure the bag on top of a rolling suitcase.
I've been using this bag for about two years, and it's always a go-to for weekend getaways and short trips. I love how easy it is to pack, especially with the bottom zipper compartment that's perfect for storing shoes, laundry, and other items I want to keep separate from the rest of my belongings. Whenever I'm struggling to decide what bag to pack for any given trip, I usually come back to this weekender.
To buy: loandsons.com, from $108 (originally from $215)
Shoppers also love this bag, with many complimenting its "excellent construction and functionality," as well as its "simple, beautiful style."
One reviewer emphasized how well this duffel stands up to weekend trips and air travel. "As other reviews have noted, it will fit under an airline seat if partially filled," they wrote. "The design makes that easy with the separate zippered bottom, which holds a lot." The same shopper also mentioned that the bottom compartment is perfect for storing their hair dryer.
Shop more from Lo & Sons' Cyber Week Sale:
- The Rowledge Backpack, $233 (originally $465)
- The Pearl Crossbody Purse, $149 (originally $298)
- The Seville Aire Tote, $192 (originally $478)
- The Leather Wallet, $76 (originally $188)
If you're looking for stylish, versatile bags or small accessories for travel, commuting, or everyday errands, you'll want to check out Lo & Sons' collection ASAP, especially while select pieces are on sale for up to 60 percent off during Cyber Week.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.