This Four-layer Face Mask Is Designed for All-day Wear

The All Day Comfort Face Mask is designed for just that, comfortable wear for long periods of time. It's made with four layers of machine-washable cotton/poly fabric that provide both protection while remaining breathable. The ear loops are made from neoprene, which make the mask comfortable for periods of extended wear. A neck lanyard and adjustable cushioned nose bridge add to this mask's comfort and convenience. Plus, it also features top and bottom pull tabs that allow you to take a sip of water or coffee without touching your face. And since it's available in sizes small through extra large, you'll be sure to find a comfortable, secure fit.