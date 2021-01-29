This Four-layer Face Mask Is Designed for All-day Wear
Lo & Sons may be best known for its stylish and functional handbags, backpacks, and weekenders, but the brand has dipped into the realm of masks and created a protective face covering that's full of innovation.
The All Day Comfort Face Mask is designed for just that, comfortable wear for long periods of time. It's made with four layers of machine-washable cotton/poly fabric that provide both protection while remaining breathable. The ear loops are made from neoprene, which make the mask comfortable for periods of extended wear. A neck lanyard and adjustable cushioned nose bridge add to this mask's comfort and convenience. Plus, it also features top and bottom pull tabs that allow you to take a sip of water or coffee without touching your face. And since it's available in sizes small through extra large, you'll be sure to find a comfortable, secure fit.
To buy: Lo & Sons All Day Comfort Face Mask, loandsons.com, $20
And plenty of shoppers have taken to Lo & Sons' website to praise the fit and function of this face mask. "I have to wear my mask all day at work and I was apprehensive about the mask. My worries proved unfounded. The mask is comfortable, breathable and the lanyard has turned out to be great feature I didn't realize I needed," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper specifically complimented the strap that comes with this mask. "This mask is fantastic! The removable neck strap makes it very convenient and easy to take off when you are eating. This is also the most breathable mask that I own without feeling like I am sacrificing any protection."
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.