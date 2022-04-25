Amazon Customers Are Obsessed With These Under-$30 'Light and Comfortable' Linen Pants for Summer Travel
Whether you're planning a beach vacation or are simply excited to build your summer wardrobe a few months early, you can't go wrong with a pair of linen pants. The lightweight bottoms are breathable, comfortable to wear on hot days, and easy to dress up or down, whether you're heading to the beach or enjoying a day of sightseeing. Amazon shoppers have found one pair that's not only stylish and flattering, but also affordable. Some colors and sizes cost as little as $25 right now, so the choice to add them to your cart is a no-brainer.
The LNX Linen High-Waisted Pants are, as their name suggests, made from linen, as well as soft cotton, for a breezy feel that'll remain comfortable throughout the day, even when temperatures rise. And while linen has the tendency to appear unkempt, several shoppers mention that these don't wrinkle, but rather "hold their shape and look crisp and floaty all day long," making them a particularly convenient addition to your suitcase.
They feature a high-waisted fit with an adjustable drawstring, so you can customize them to your body and won't feel restricted as you move. The wide leg and cropped length offer a fashion-forward look that pairs well with sandals, sneakers, and heels, so you can easily dress the pants up for a night out or down for an afternoon poolside. Plus, two hip pockets leave just enough room for small essentials when you're on the go.
The pants are available in 20 colors and patterns, including basics like black, navy, and white, as well as several striped options and bright colors. They run in sizes small to 5XL, and a size chart with measurements will help you find the right fit.
Amazon shoppers love these pants, giving them more than 1,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer called them "comfortable, lightweight pants for summer and travel." Another shopper brought them on a vacation in Central America, and said the pants "are the perfect attire for the resort and the warm weather." They added that "the fabric is good quality, breathable and feels good against the skin." A third traveler mentioned that they bought the pants on a trip where they knew they'd be doing a lot of walking, and they complimented how the "wide legs provide a little extra room" for a comfortable, true-to-size fit.
Several shoppers also complimented the cool, airy linen and cotton blend. One wearer said the pants are "light and comfortable for hot and humid summer days," while another said they "kept me cool and they are still very fashionable" when they wore them during a trip to Thailand.
If you're looking for a pair of linen pants for summer that won't break the bank, don't miss out on this pick from LNX. With so many colors to choose from and pairs starting at $25, you might even want to add a few to your wardrobe.
