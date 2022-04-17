I'm a Travel Editor, and This Is the One Haircare Product I'll Never Take a Trip Without

To use the dry shampoo, shake the can well and hold it 6 to 10 inches away from your head. Then spray in sections using sweeping motions — I usually just spray my part and a little on my hairline. Let it sit for 30 seconds before massaging it into your scalp. The spray goes on with a slight white tint, although it blends in quickly. I have blonde hair, so I'm less likely to notice a white cast, but several reviewers at Amazon and Sephora with darker strands attest to the product's blendability. One shopper, who described their hair as dark brown and "verging on black" said: "You may see some white powder when you spray it, but as soon as you brush or run your fingers through, it disappears."