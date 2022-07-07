This High-waisted Bikini Set Is One of the Most Flattering Swimsuits I've Ever Worn — and It's on Sale Now

Now that summer is in full swing, it's time to break out your favorite swimsuits and hit the beach, pool, lake, or even just your backyard to soak up some sun and enjoy the warm weather. If you don't have your go-to swim attire for the season yet, don't fret. Lively, a brand well-known for its comfortable intimates and loungewear and has more recently branched out to swimwear, is offering 15 percent off across its site when you use the code CELEBRATE15 at checkout.

The brand makes one of the best swimsuits I've worn in years, and as a native Californian who's worn her fair share of bikinis over the years, I'd recommend checking out the sale ASAP, since it ends tonight. The Lively Plunge Bralette & High Waist Swim Bundle includes a top and bottom, and although you can purchase both pieces separately, you'll save $15 when you buy them together, on top of the 15 percent off deal that's currently happening. Both pieces are made from a soft, stretchy blend of polyester and elastane with a ruched texture.

The top has a deep plunge cut and a tie at the front, as well as adjustable straps and a clasp in the back. I find that the silhouette is incredibly flattering yet it still offers enough coverage so I feel comfortable while swimming and moving around, which is a must if you're an active beachgoer like me. The soft cups stay in place as well and offer just enough support for my 34A chest, and shoppers with larger busts also confirm that the top does the job. One reviewer with a 36D bust wrote, "I'm always skeptical of how supportive a swim top will be without underwire, but this bralette is amazing! [It's] super supportive and really cute."

To buy: wearlively.com, $81 for the set with code CELEBRATE15 (originally $95)

As far as the bottoms are concerned, I love the retro high-waisted cut that's flattering yet still cute, as well as the stretchy waistband that doesn't dig into my skin, making it comfortable for wearing all day. They're not completely full coverage, but definitely not cheeky, offering a moderate amount of coverage that allows me to feel confident as I walk the beach while still showing plenty of skin for a solid tan.

The swimsuit is available in five colors: aquamarine, electric pink, electric lime, black, and my personal favorite, lilac. Sizes range from XS to XL, and a size guide from the brand will help you find the right fit.

I'm not the only one who's a fan of this bikini; reviewers also rave about its style and comfort. "I love the texture, design, fit and comfort of this bikini! It's very flattering and simple, but cute," one buyer wrote. Another shared their thoughts on the fit, writing that it's "feminine and flirty and does not cut into your thighs or tummy."

A third reviewer mentioned that the "color is beautiful, the texture is on trend, but the coverage is what I love the most. I can be active while wearing it and not feel like anything is going to show." They even went on to say that they plan to purchase another color. And if that's not a glowing review, I don't know what is.

If you're still on the hunt for your new favorite swimsuit for the summer, don't miss out on this pick from Lively. And even if bikinis aren't your style, you can also shop one-pieces, rash guards, and other swim styles from the brand in a variety of fun prints and colors.

