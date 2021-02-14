You Can Buy Live Plants on Amazon — Here Are the Best Ones to Order

Costa Farm's White Bird of Paradise, a medium tropical plant that deserves a well-lit home and regular watering, was my first delivered plant. Keep in mind, I have a black thumb, so I opted for plants that are easy to care for and offer quite the payoff in terms of growth and Pinterest-worthiness. The Bird of Paradise came in pristine condition. The roots were happy, the soil was slightly moist, and the leaves were free from dust and debris. It came with a support stick, which tells me it's all set to grow even more.