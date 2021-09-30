Never Lose Track of Your Vaccination Card With This $8 Protective Neon Case
If you'll be traveling in the near future, it's important to make sure you have your CDC vaccination card protected and within close reach at all times. We've covered a variety of these types of card holders here at Travel + Leisure, including passport wallets with a clear card slot and sleek options that clip onto your bag. But for shoppers who are looking for a simple vaccination card protector that's durable and easy to keep track of, you'll want to check out this version that's available for just $8 on Amazon — it's even a T+L editor favorite for both travel and everyday use.
The Lion Tactical Vaccination Card Holder is made from clear, water-resistant plastic with a sealable top that keeps the card securely inside. It measures 4.75 inches by 4.5 inches, which will comfortably fit a 4 inch by 3 inch CDC vaccination card with room to spare. It's available in three colors: black, blue, and pink, all of which are transparent enough to see the details of the card through. The bright blue and pink versions have the added bonus of being easy to spot, whether that's in your bag or at home.
T+L deputy digital editor Nina Ruggiero says the card holder is her go-to for travel. "After keeping my vaccination card tucked into my passport and inevitably losing it, I'm not taking any more chances with my replacement," she said. "This protective holder from Lion Tactical perfectly fits my card and is bright neon and easy to find in my purse when I'm asked for it outside a restaurant or bar."
To buy: amazon.com, from $8
Amazon shoppers also love the vaccination card holder, with many mentioning that it's easy to carry and keep tabs on. "[It] fits the CDC card perfectly and weighs next to nothing," one reviewer wrote.If you're looking for a durable, affordable vaccination card holder that you can use during travel and everyday errands, this version from Lion Tactical is a solid pick. And for just $8, you'll want to stock up on multiple card holders for your whole family.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.