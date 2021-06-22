The LifeStraw Water Filter Is a Must-have for Camping and Hiking - and It's 50% Off for Amazon Prime Day
Before you visit a national park, explore the backcountry, or hike the trails and camp in your backyard this summer, the most important thing to do is to prepare your pack. Among the list of things you should have on hand in order to stay safe, the most obvious item is plenty of drinking water. Just in case you misjudge how much water to bring, Amazon shoppers who are avid hikers and campers recommend adding a LifeStraw Personal Water Filter to your bag. And if you're a Prime member, you can pick up a two-pack for 50 percent off before Amazon Prime Day ends tomorrow.
The LifeStraw Water Filter works exactly as its name implies - it transforms water from any source, including lakes, rivers, streams, and even snow, into clean drinking water. The water enters the filter from the source when you suck on the straw, immediately trapping any bacteria and emitting clean drinking water that meets Environmental Protection Agency standards, according to the brand.
To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $40)
With more than 73,000 reviews on Amazon, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is the best-selling camping and hiking water filter on the site. "Recently I got stranded in the back woods of the Adirondack Mountains," said one five-star Amazon reviewer. "I ran out of water earlier on the first day and used this until I was rescued on the morning of day three. This works, this helped save my life. If you hike, you need this product."
Not to mention, the LifeStraw Water Filter is designed to last: The sustainably designed filter, which weighs less than 2 ounces, can effectively clean up to 4,000 gallons of water - which is several years' worth of drinking water, according to LifeStraw.
Prime members can shop the LifeStraw Water Filter two-pack for half-off before Prime Day wraps up on June 22. Keep in mind, your purchase gives back: For every filter purchased, LifeStraw provides water to a child in need for a year.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.