These Amazon Joggers Have a Secret Anti-theft Feature That Makes Them the 'Perfect Travel Pants'

And they’re only $27 for Prime Day.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore

Published on July 12, 2022

Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

The countdown to your trip has officially begun, and that means it's time to start thinking about what you're going to pack. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day is here and there are thousands of clothing deals waiting to be explored. Among the impressive discounts, we are delighted to see that the Libin Women's Cargo Joggers are on sale.

Not familiar with the popular travel pants? Well, to start, shoppers have dubbed them as the "most comfortable hiking pants," and they've received more than 5,200 five-star ratings. It's no wonder they're currently sporting an Amazon best-seller badge. And right now, you can score a pair for as little as $27. Prices vary depending on the color and size combination you choose, so pay close attention when adding them to your cart.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $33)

With their polyester-spandex blend, the Libin Women's Cargo Joggers offer the perfect level of flex and structure to keep you comfortable throughout your trek — whether it's on your favorite hiking trail or a busy airport terminal. This material also has UPF 50+ protection to shield you from UV rays. The lightweight material also contributes to the pants' quick-dry capabilities and impressive breathability. A drawstring waistband creates an adjustable fit and stretchy ankle cuffs boost their comfort even more.

But unlike other hiking pants, the Libin joggers have a sleek profile that allows them to seamlessly fit into your everyday wardrobe. They're also equipped with five handy pockets, each enhanced with a zipper or hook-and-loop (Velcro-style) closure to ensure that your essentials are secure while you're on the move.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $33)

"These pants are so comfortable and lightweight," an Amazon customer wrote, calling the joggers the "perfect travel pants" in their review. "Both times I have worn them so far, I received compliments from strangers on how cute they were."

Speaking to their versatility, another shopper added, "I've worn them indoor climbing, at the gym, and on a long-haul flight and they performed wonderfully in all scenarios. The pockets are deep and can easily carry a phone, headphone case, and more."

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $33)

But, it's the pockets that have really won reviewers over. One buyer raved that they're "fantastic" for when "you don't want to carry a purse or a heavy backpack." They also added the pockets' secure closures "are also great if you're worried about [pickpockets] — they're a great deterrent."

Related: I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 11 Deals I'm Buying Before Prime Day Begins

Echoing the previous review, another Amazon shopper was happy to report that the Libin joggers' zippered pockets "saved" them when an "attempt was made to pick my pocket on the Metro" during a trip to Ireland. They also took a moment to shine light on their moisture-wicking fabric, adding, "They kept me dry through three days of Irish rain."

Whether you're headed on a trip, love to hike, or just need lightweight and high-performing loungewear for summer, the Libin Women's Cargo Joggers are your best bet. Get a pair while they're up to 20 percent off for Prime Day — and remember, it's never too late to sign up for a membership. Start your free 30-day Prime trial today to get access to even more amazing deals during the two-day sale.

