These Best-selling Joggers Are the 'Most Comfortable Hiking Pants,' According to Travelers

Amazon shoppers rave about these pants, giving them more than 3,700 five-star ratings. One reviewer even called them "the most comfortable hiking pants" because "the water-resistant and quick-dry fabric can help reduce sweat and keep you warm on rainy hikes." The same shopper said they love the bottoms for hiking in both warm and cold weather. And while the joggers are not completely waterproof, several satisfied customers say they remain comfortable in wet weather conditions, including one who said "they kept me dry through three days of Irish rain."