These Best-selling Joggers Are the 'Most Comfortable Hiking Pants,' According to Travelers
If you're a fan of hiking, camping, or just prefer ultra-comfy clothes while you're traveling, having a good pair of joggers in your rotation is crucial. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found one pair of cargo-style joggers that's both stylish and functional, since its performance fabric will keep you cool and dry while strategically placed pockets allow you to conveniently stash your essentials. Plus, these surprisingly stylish pants are just $32, so you might even want to shop them in multiple colors before your next trip.
The Libin Women's Cargo Joggers are made from a blend of polyester and spandex that's lightweight, stretchy, and quick drying. They also have an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) rating of 50+, which means the fabric will effectively protect your skin from UV rays. The pants have a slightly high-waisted fit with an elastic waistband, offering plenty of comfort and flexibility, allowing you to move with ease, whether you're on a campsite or city streets.
And since they're cargo pants, you'll never be short on pockets. There are two large Velcro pockets on both thighs, two side zippered pockets, and one right hip zippered pocket. Whether you're looking to store your smartphone, cards, keys, travel tickets, treats for your dog, or even a few snacks for the trail, these pockets will certainly come in handy.
Amazon shoppers rave about these pants, giving them more than 3,700 five-star ratings. One reviewer even called them "the most comfortable hiking pants" because "the water-resistant and quick-dry fabric can help reduce sweat and keep you warm on rainy hikes." The same shopper said they love the bottoms for hiking in both warm and cold weather. And while the joggers are not completely waterproof, several satisfied customers say they remain comfortable in wet weather conditions, including one who said "they kept me dry through three days of Irish rain."
Another customer complimented how versatile the pants are, making them a great option if you're trying to pack light. "I've worn them indoor climbing, at the gym, and on a long-haul flight, and they performed wonderfully in all scenarios," they wrote. A final shopper also highlighted how well they hold up during travel, especially thanks to the conveniently placed pockets, which "were great for carrying all the essential travel stuff." They added: "No problem finding my passport. No problem digging out my vaccination card at every venue in Europe."
And if you're trying to save some money on hiking or travel gear, but are wary that the low price tag reflects low quality, reviewers say you won't be disappointed with these joggers. One adventure traveler reported that these outperformed their "other (very expensive) outdoor pants" during fishing and hiking (they were even happy to discover no rips or tears after falling down the mountain at one point). They recommended these pants "before you spend the money on the other so-called "high end" hiking pants."
In fact, people love the fit and feel of these joggers so much, they've shared that they've bought them in every color. That said, the pants are available in 12 colors and patterns, including neutrals like black and army green, as well as bolder options like light purple and camo print. They run in sizes XS to 3XL, and a size chart from the brand with measurements will help you find the right fit.
For travel enthusiasts in the market for a pair of versatile pants that you can easily take from the plane to the hiking trail, check out this pick from Libin on Amazon.
