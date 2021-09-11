This $15 Travel Wallet Keeps Your Passport and Vaccination Card Safe
These days, travel essentials aren't just the typical items, i.e., your passport and other forms of ID, credit cards, and boarding passes. Now, you also want to make sure you have a safe place to store your CDC-issued vaccination card. Luckily, there are several wallets on the market with protective pockets that can accommodate the 4-by-3-inch card, like this travel wallet. It can fit a passport, vaccination card, and more; plus, it has RFID-blocking technology for extra security.
The Lewis N. Clark RFID Blocking Stash Wallet is made for travelers who like to keep several essentials close at all times. This wallet has several compartments, including secure zippered pockets, and a strap to hang it around your neck. You can wear it under your clothes for extra protection.
To buy: amazon.com, $15
The wallet is made from a durable ripstop nylon fabric on the outside, with two inner RFID-blocking layers and another breathable mesh inner layer. Inside, it has room for a passport, smartphone, cash, cards, tickets, and other small items, plus a clear sleeve for an ID, such as a driver's license. Amazon reviewers note that the interior pockets can fit a CDC-issued vaccination card, keeping it safe from the elements (and from getting lost). The nondescript wallet is available in a variety of neutral colors, including black, navy, tan, and olive, so it'll be able to blend in with your clothing and the rest of your luggage.
With over 4,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, it's clear that shoppers love this travel wallet. One emphasized that it's "great for international trips," going on to say that it's discreet under clothing "I also used it as a crossbody purse while [at my destination] as it fit my phone, passport, ID, credit card, money, vaccine card, etc."
Another shopper complimented how easy the lanyard wallet is to wear under clothes. "Very soft and comfortable to wear against your skin under your shirt," they wrote. "I was a little worried it would have rough threads or edges but this is quality and they definitely made it right. And it's more secure and safer and more discreet than a fanny pack or bag of any kind."If you're looking for a durable and protective travel wallet that will fit your vaccination card, check out this affordable version available on Amazon.
