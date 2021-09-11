This $15 Travel Wallet Keeps Your Passport and Vaccination Card Safe

The wallet is made from a durable ripstop nylon fabric on the outside, with two inner RFID-blocking layers and another breathable mesh inner layer. Inside, it has room for a passport, smartphone, cash, cards, tickets, and other small items, plus a clear sleeve for an ID, such as a driver's license. Amazon reviewers note that the interior pockets can fit a CDC-issued vaccination card, keeping it safe from the elements (and from getting lost). The nondescript wallet is available in a variety of neutral colors, including black, navy, tan, and olive, so it'll be able to blend in with your clothing and the rest of your luggage.