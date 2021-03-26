This At-home Oil Infuser Has Changed the Way I Cook

As a homebody, even before the pandemic, and a creative, DIYs are my bread and butter. I've tried it all, from building, hanging, and rearranging to painting, sewing, embroidering, brewing, and more. If it can be scaled down and done at home, I've either done it or plan to soon. So, it goes without saying that I'm a big fan of any space-conscious tools that help me create more than I could on my own in my tiny New York City apartment.