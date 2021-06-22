This Best-selling Massage Gun Has Over 40,000 Positive Reviews - and It's $115 Off for Prime Day
There are plenty of back massage devices out there these days, so it takes a bit of searching to find the high-quality ones that will perform well and for a while. Over 45,000 Amazon customers agree that Legiral's Massage Gun is top-tier, and since it's on deep sale for Prime Day, we couldn't help but share.
Cordless and rechargeable, the Legiral Massage Gun is ideal for taking with you on trips to help massage away tension from sitting on long car rides or hiking hard in national parks. The six different head attachments allow you to reach every sore muscle while the device's silicone handle allows for a strong grip, so you can work out tightness with little to no pressure.
Customers rave about the Legiral Massage Gun's quality build, ease of operation, and usability for both athletes and non-athletes alike. "The build of this gun feels robust and of quality manufacturing," one reviewer said. "The holes for the screws that hold the two halves together are covered with small rubber seals which means even the smallest details weren't overlooked."
Another customer says the Legiral Massage Gun "is EVERY bit as good" as the expensive competitor brands. "It has 20 levels of intensity...the battery lasts forever...I HIGHLY recommend this massage gun." Don't wait to act on this deal. If the thousands of rave reviews don't sell you, the rare Prime Day price of nearly 60% off just might.
To buy: amazon.com, $130 (originally $200)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.