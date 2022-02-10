Shoppers Are Calling These Slim-Fit Joggers the 'Perfect Travel Pants' — and They Start at $11
When it comes to building a travel wardrobe, you can never have too many comfortable pieces hanging in your closet. You likely already have a variety of cozy sweaters to snuggle up in on chilly flights, but if you're still on the hunt for a great pair of bottoms that are equal parts relaxed and cute, you're in luck. Nearly 13,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of the Leggings Depot High-Waisted Joggers, with many calling them the "perfect travel pants."
Made from an ultra-soft and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex, the comfy sweatpants feature a drawstring waistband and two front pockets that are big enough to hold small essentials like your phone, lip balm, or passport. Customers love how versatile the cute bottoms are and say they can easily be dressed up or down and worn just about anywhere.
While many people note that they wear the joggers while running errands, traveling, or lounging around the house, some said they've even worn the stylish pants to work. Their high-waisted, slim-fit silhouette gives them a more tailored feel and makes them look much more polished than other options on the market, so reviewers say it's easy to elevate them for a day at the office or nights on the town with the right top and accessories.
The cozy joggers range in size from small to 3XL, and they come in a whopping 168 different colors and prints. Yes, you read that right, the top-rated sweats come in just about any design you can imagine. Along with classic solid colors, you can also choose between stylish animal prints, cool camos, pretty florals, and so much more. There are even holiday-themed options and kitschy food patterns, such as donuts and tacos, that would make a fun gift.
Shoppers love that the travel pants have a medium thickness that keeps them warm without overheating. And if you're looking for a pair that will keep you extra toasty in the winter, there are fleece-lined options to choose from as well. Plus, they pass the squat test and won't turn sheer and see-through when you bend over. Perhaps the best part? The Leggings Depot joggers are actually affordable.
Prices start at just $11, depending on which size and style you choose, so you can shop multiple options without breaking the bank. And with so many reviewers saying you'll want to live in these cute joggers, you're definitely going to want to have more than one option in your travel wardrobe.