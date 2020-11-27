The Best Leggings Deals to Shop This Black Friday — From Spanx to Lululemon
Styles are up to 50% off.
Black Friday is upon us (this year went by shockingly fast), and there are so many incredible deals to shop, from Apple AirPods to Ugg boots. But some of the best sales revolve around the comfiest clothing in our closets: leggings.
Many top leggings retailers, like Outdoor Voices, Lululemon, and Sweaty Betty, are having massive sales with prices up to 50% off — including their most popular styles. That pair of faux leather Spanx leggings you’ve likely had on your wishlist for months? They’re on sale for nearly $20 off, a rare price drop for the Oprah-loved brand. And after you’re done adding these popular bottoms to your cart, you can shop everything on Spanx’s site for at least 20% off today.
Best Black Friday Leggings Deals:
- Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $79 (originally $98)
- Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-rise Leggings, $35 (originally $58)
- Zella Moto Ribbed High-waist Ankle Leggings, $26 (originally $69)
- Adidas 3-Striped Leggings, from $26 (originally $40)
- Baleaf High-waisted Tummy Control Leggings, from $17 (originally from $20)
- Outdoor Voices Warmup Legging, $71 (originally $78)
- Lululemon Time to Sweat Crop Legging, $59 (originally $98)
- Sweaty Betty Power Workout Ankle Leggings, $50 (originally $100)
- Alo Yoga 7/8 Crop Leggings, $91 (originally $114)
- Look at Me Now Cropped Seamless Leggings, $55 (originally $68)
Girlfriend Collective, the environmentally conscious (and celeb-approved) athleisure line, is also hosting a huge Black Friday sale. You can shop leggings for just $35. The recycled styles are made from water bottles and known for being super-comfy and flexible. The high-rise crop legging comes in unique colors like plum purple and midnight blue, and sizes ranges from XXS to 6XL.
Other celebrity favorites, like Jennifer Aniston’s go-to Sweaty Betty, have styles up to 50% off. This vibrant pair on sale at Nordstrom is marked down to $50 today. They’re built with an internal drawstring waist that comes in handy during tough, movement-heavy workouts. You can also find styles from Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid favorite, Alo Yoga, at 20% off. The brand’s classic high-waisted style is on sale for $91.
Over at Amazon, you can snag a bunch of different styles from brands like Adidas for up to 40% off. One pair of customer-loved leggings is on sale for just $17, depending on size and style.
Below, you can shop the 10 best Black Friday leggings deals on sale now.
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
To buy: spanx.com, $79 (originally $98)
Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-rise Leggings
To buy: girlfriend.com, $35 (originally $58)
Zella Moto Ribbed High-waist Ankle Leggings
To buy: nordstrom.com, $26 (originally $69)
Adidas 3-Striped Leggings
To buy: amazon.com, from $26 (originally $40)
Baleaf High-waisted Tummy Control Leggings
To buy: amazon.com, from $17 (originally from $20)
Outdoor Voices Warmup Legging
To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $71 (originally $78)
Lululemon Time to Sweat Crop Legging
To buy: lululemon.com, $59 (originally $98)
Sweaty Betty Power Workout Ankle Leggings
To buy: nordstrom.com, $50 (originally $100)
Alo Yoga 7/8 Crop Leggings
To buy: aloyoga.com, $91 (originally $114)
Look at Me Now Cropped Seamless Leggings
To buy: spanx.com, $55 (originally $68)
Shop More Black Friday 2020 Deals:
- The Best Black Friday Shoe Deals on Amazon, Nordstrom, Zappos, and More
- Macy’s Black Friday Sale Has Amazing Deals on Luggage, Shoes, and More — Here's What to Shop
- 31 Seriously Discounted Travel Finds to Shop at Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale
- 40 Pairs of Comfortable Shoes on Super Sale for Black Friday
- The Best Travel Essentials Deals to Shop at Walmart’s Black Friday Sale