Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Best Leggings Deals to Shop This Black Friday — From Spanx to Lululemon

Black Friday is upon us (this year went by shockingly fast), and there are so many incredible deals to shop, from Apple AirPods to Ugg boots. But some of the best sales revolve around the comfiest clothing in our closets: leggings.

Best Black Friday Leggings Deals:

Girlfriend Collective, the environmentally conscious (and celeb-approved) athleisure line, is also hosting a huge Black Friday sale. You can shop leggings for just $35. The recycled styles are made from water bottles and known for being super-comfy and flexible. The high-rise crop legging comes in unique colors like plum purple and midnight blue, and sizes ranges from XXS to 6XL.

Over at Amazon, you can snag a bunch of different styles from brands like Adidas for up to 40% off. One pair of customer-loved leggings is on sale for just $17, depending on size and style.

Below, you can shop the 10 best Black Friday leggings deals on sale now.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Spanx

Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-rise Leggings

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Girlfriend

Zella Moto Ribbed High-waist Ankle Leggings

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Adidas 3-Striped Leggings

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $26 (originally $40)

Baleaf High-waisted Tummy Control Leggings

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $17 (originally from $20)

Outdoor Voices Warmup Legging

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

Lululemon Time to Sweat Crop Legging

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Lulu Lemon

Sweaty Betty Power Workout Ankle Leggings

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Sweaty Betty

Alo Yoga 7/8 Crop Leggings

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Alo Yoga

Look at Me Now Cropped Seamless Leggings

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Spanx