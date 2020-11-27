Shopping

The Best Leggings Deals to Shop This Black Friday — From Spanx to Lululemon

Styles are up to 50% off.

By Summer Cartwright
November 27, 2020
Black Friday is upon us (this year went by shockingly fast), and there are so many incredible deals to shop, from Apple AirPods to Ugg boots. But some of the best sales revolve around the comfiest clothing in our closets: leggings. 

Many top leggings retailers, like Outdoor Voices, Lululemon, and Sweaty Betty, are having massive sales with prices up to 50% off — including their most popular styles. That pair of faux leather Spanx leggings you’ve likely had on your wishlist for months? They’re on sale for nearly $20 off, a rare price drop for the Oprah-loved brand. And after you’re done adding these popular bottoms to your cart, you can shop everything on Spanx’s site for at least 20% off today

Best Black Friday Leggings Deals: 

Girlfriend Collective, the environmentally conscious (and celeb-approved) athleisure line, is also hosting a huge Black Friday sale. You can shop leggings for just $35. The recycled styles are made from water bottles and known for being super-comfy and flexible. The high-rise crop legging comes in unique colors like plum purple and midnight blue, and sizes ranges from XXS to 6XL. 

Other celebrity favorites, like Jennifer Aniston’s go-to Sweaty Betty, have styles up to 50% off. This vibrant pair on sale at Nordstrom is marked down to $50 today. They’re built with an internal drawstring waist that comes in handy during tough, movement-heavy workouts. You can also find styles from Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid favorite, Alo Yoga, at 20% off. The brand’s classic high-waisted style is on sale for $91

Over at Amazon, you can snag a bunch of different styles from brands like Adidas for up to 40% off. One pair of customer-loved leggings is on sale for just $17, depending on size and style. 

Below, you can shop the 10 best Black Friday leggings deals on sale now. 

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings 

Credit: Courtesy of Spanx

To buy: spanx.com, $79 (originally $98)

Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-rise Leggings 

Credit: Courtesy of Girlfriend

To buy: girlfriend.com, $35 (originally $58)

Zella Moto Ribbed High-waist Ankle Leggings

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $26 (originally $69)

Adidas 3-Striped Leggings 

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $26 (originally $40)

Baleaf High-waisted Tummy Control Leggings 

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $17 (originally from $20)

Outdoor Voices Warmup Legging

Credit: Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $71 (originally $78)

Lululemon Time to Sweat Crop Legging 

Credit: Courtesy of Lulu Lemon

To buy: lululemon.com, $59 (originally $98) 

Sweaty Betty Power Workout Ankle Leggings

Credit: Courtesy of Sweaty Betty

To buy: nordstrom.com, $50 (originally $100)

Alo Yoga 7/8 Crop Leggings 

Credit: Courtesy of Alo Yoga

To buy: aloyoga.com, $91 (originally $114)

Look at Me Now Cropped Seamless Leggings

Credit: Courtesy of Spanx

To buy: spanx.com, $55 (originally $68)

