From Camping in Washington to Sunbathing in Tulum, This One Swim Brand Travels Everywhere With Me

All Left on Friday tops and bottoms can be mixed and matched, which is intentional so that you can find your ideal fit for the occasion. Because I was about to take a trip that involved diving into swimming holes and hiking waterfalls, but I also wanted to avoid tan lines, I opted for the Pool Days top and Wear To bottom. Not only did I dive, climb, swim, and sun myself, but I didn't experience a single issue doing so in this bikini. After that trip, I got home, hand-washed my Left on Friday set, and tossed it right back in my carry-on for my (very different) trip the following week.