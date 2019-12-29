This Zippered Leather Tote Is the Perfect Versatile Carry-on Bag

Image zoom Courtesy of Leatherology

A well-made tote bag can make traveling much easier, especially if it comes with pockets that keep the essentials — phone, wallet, and passport — within reach.

I've tried plenty of carry-on bags, from totes to purses to backpacks, but the Large Zippered Downtown Tote from Leatherology has become my go-to for travel, commuting, and everyday use because of its combination of style and convenience.

Made from full-grain leather, this tote is soft on the side and bottom, giving it a slouchy look. It has a metal zipper closure and minimalist nickel hardware. The main compartment is impressively roomy, fitting a laptop, book, water bottle, and sweater without feeling overstuffed.

One of the best features of this tote, however, is the expertly-placed pockets, which prevent items from getting lost at the bottom. There are two interior slip pockets, as well as a zippered pocket. It also comes with a removable leather wristlet that attaches to a strap inside the bag — perfect for keeping important items tucked away, yet still within reach.

The tote is available in 13 colors, from neutrals to brights, so whether you're looking for an everyday bag or a statement piece, you can find the right fit. You can also personalize the bag with three initials to make it even more your own.

And shoppers agree that this bag is a great option for comfortably carrying all your essentials. "I needed something to carry my regular purse items plus a pair of work shoes, bottled water, and occasionally to bring my work laptop home. This will fit everything," one reviewer wrote.

Another reviewer praised the tote's convenient features: "I've been searching for the perfect classic leather tote for about [two] years. I finally found it! This one is butter-soft, sturdy, yet surprisingly lightweight, and holds everything I need. And I love that it zips, so you don't have to worry about securing your stuff."

