This Leather Case Provides Perfect Travel Storage for All Your Jewelry

Whether you're a fan of statement jewelry and love to change up your look or an upcoming event is requiring that you travel with more accessories than usual, a sturdy jewelry case is a must-have travel accessory for keeping your belongings safe and organized.

The Large Jewelry Case from Leatherology is spacious enough to hold all your jewelry (well, depending on just how much of an overpacker you are) yet compact enough to fit in your carry-on or suitcase.

To buy: leatherology.com, $85

This case has a designated spot for just about every type of jewelry, so no matter what you're bringing, you can rest assured that your jewels are safe and secure. As for features, there are six snaps to hold necklaces in place, a panel that holds seven pairs of earrings, a snap bar for rings, and two zippered pockets. The whole case zips closed like a portfolio, allowing for secure and compact storage.

Shoppers can't get enough of this sleek leather case, as evidenced by rave reviews on Leatherology's site. "This travel jewelry case is exactly what I have been searching for the past several years! It has all the compartments and holders I wanted in a case, and it is well constructed in quality leather, which is smooth and beautiful. I also like the fact that it's not too huge so as not to take up too much space in the suitcase, but it's still plenty big enough to hold enough jewelry for at least a week worth of travel," one reviewer wrote.

Another reviewer mentioned that this case came in handy during her wedding and honeymoon travel. "[It was] everything I was looking for [in] a compact and sturdy way to carry my jewelry for my destination wedding and to keep safe during our honeymoon. I will have this forever!"

And while The Large Jewelry Case is still the perfect size for travel, Leatherology also makes a Small Jewelry Organizer and Medium Jewelry Organizer for lighter packers.

